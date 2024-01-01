The Empire State Building Ushers in Autumn with an Iconic NYC Pop-Up, Festive Photo Corner, Special Tower Lighting, Exclusive Ticket Offer, and Visit from Halloween Queen Heidi Klum

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trick-or-Treat! The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced details for its fall and Halloween festivities with an iconic pop-up, special tower lighting, fall photo corner, exclusive ticket offers and a visit from the Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum.









“ The Empire State Building has always been at the heart of New York’s holiday celebrations,” said Dan Rogoski, SVP, general manager of the Empire State Building Observatory. “ Our fall festivities bring that same energy to the ‘World’s Most Famous Building’ as they blend tradition, creativity, and a bit of spooky fun for all our visitors.”

Queen of Halloween

Known worldwide as the undisputed Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum visited the Empire State Building to flip the famous light switch and kick off the spooky holiday celebrations.

After the ceremony, she toured the Observatory Experience, recently named the number one Top Attraction in New York City for the fourth consecutive year in Tripadvisor’s’ 2025 Travelers Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. Visitors are invited to embrace Halloween and show up in their festive costumes all weekend for a one-of-a-kind experience from the heart of NYC.

A New York Classic

Through Nov. 21, iconic New York bagel shop Ess-a-Bagel will reside on the Empire State Building’s 86th floor observation deck every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Observatory guests can purchase signature New York City bagel sandwiches, festive schmears, fall baked goods, and snacks as they take in the breathtaking 360-degree views of New York City.

Streets to Skies

The Empire State Building invites its city’s 2025 TCS Marathon runners to take a victory lap at the world-famous Observatory. From Oct. 30 through Nov. 3, marathon participants are offered an exclusive 15% off ticket to take in the best views from the world-famous 86th floor Observatory and panoramic 102nd floor Observatory. Tickets will be validated on-site with a race email or participation medal. Tickets can be purchased here.

Festive Photos

Now through Nov. 6, the Empire State Building’s world-famous 86th Floor Observatory will be adorned with a fall, apple orchard-inspired photo opportunity on the deck’s Southwest corner. The display features clusters of apples that hang from boughs and wooden crates full of fall-favorite fruit.

Spirit-Filled Lightings

The Empire State Building’s iconic tower lights will shine in a festive orange and green to resemble a giant pumpkin on Halloween night from dusk to dawn. The building will also debut its first-ever spooky Halloween hourly chime that will feature flashes, fades, sparkles, and strobes which will take place for five minutes at the top of each hour.

Text CONNECT to 274-16 to receive real-time information about each Empire State Building tower lighting.

The Empire State Building’s world-famous Observatory Experience underwent a $165 million reimagination that added a brand-new ticket center, interactive museum with nine galleries, bespoke host uniforms, and a new 102nd Floor Observatory with unmatched views from the heart of New York City.

Hi-res imagery can be downloaded here.

More information about the Empire State Building can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the “World’s Most Famous Building,” owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience created an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building’s iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and is ranked the #1 Top Attraction in New York City for the fourth consecutive year in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, “America’s Favorite Building” by the American Institute of Architects, the world’s most popular travel destination by Uber, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building’s Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.



Category: Observatory

Contacts

Empire State Realty Trust



Jamie Steinberg



212-400-3339



jsteinberg@esrtreit.com