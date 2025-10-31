No Tricks, Just Treats: Kids Eat Free This Halloween at Dickey’s

Friday, October 31, 2025 – Enjoy a free kids meal with any Dine In adult meal purchase









DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This Halloween, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is serving up something spooktacular for families! On Friday, October 31, 2025, kids eat free in-store all day, with an adult meal purchase. It’s the ultimate treat with no tricks, just Texas-style barbecue that’s scary good.

“Halloween is all about fun, family, and a little flavor magic,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “At Dickey’s, we love giving families another reason to celebrate together. Whether your little ghosts and goblins are out trick-or-treating or stopping by before the candy hunt begins, our pits are open and the barbecue is smoking.”

Families can dig into all their Dickey’s favorites including fall-off-the-bone ribs, slow-smoked brisket, creamy mac n’ cheese, buttery rolls and more. Each Kids Meal includes one meat, one side, a roll and a Lil’ Yellow Cup, making it the perfect Halloween treat for the tiniest barbecue fans.

“We’ve been bringing families together around the pit for almost 85 years,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Halloween is the perfect time to share a meal, a laugh and a little barbecue magic. We’re proud to keep that family tradition alive with a fun, affordable way to celebrate.”

The Kids Eat Free Halloween offer is valid in-store only on Friday, October 31, 2025, at participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations. One free kids meal for children 12 and under with a minimum $12 adult meal purchase. Dine-in only. One free Kids Meal is available per transaction.

So grab your costumes, gather your little monsters, and creep on over to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit for a frightfully good feast this Halloween. Because at Dickey’s, the only thing scary is missing out on barbecue this good!

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains” list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

