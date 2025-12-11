The Emergency Center Arizona (TEA) Rebrands to Canyon State Emergency Partners (CSEP) to Reflect Local Dedication and Physician-Led Model

The Emergency Center Arizona (TEA), one of the largest physician-led emergency medicine management groups in Arizona, today announced a comprehensive rebranding of all its Arizona locations to Canyon State Emergency Partners (CSEP) . The change is effective immediately and reflects the company’s deep commitment to Arizona and the collaborative partnership model integral to its success.

The new name, Canyon State Emergency Partners, emphasizes two core components of the company’s identity: its roots in the Arizona market and its commitment to strategic partnerships with health systems and emergency medicine teams. As a physician-led group, CSEP remains dedicated to providing operational excellence, clinical autonomy, and superior patient care across its portfolio of Emergency Department contracts.

“This rebranding is far more than a name change; it’s an intentional articulation of who we are and what we deliver,” said Dr. Keith Butler, President of Canyon State Emergency Partners. “‘Canyon State’ grounds us in the community we serve, and ‘Partners’ defines our operational model. Our physician-led approach ensures seamless alignment with hospital goals while championing clinical autonomy. Our commitment to innovation, process excellence, and high-quality patient care remains our absolute focus.”

CSEP assures all stakeholders – including hospital partners, physicians, and staff of Dignity Health – that this rebranding will not affect staffing or the high standards of care provided. The company will continue to be led by Dr. Butler and the established clinical leadership team, with operational support from Emergency Care Partners (ECP).

About Canyon State Emergency Partners (CSEP)

Canyon State Emergency Partners (CSEP) is a physician-led emergency department management group, servicing 14 Arizona locations. As part of the Emergency Care Partners (ECP) national network, CSEP specializes in combining clinical excellence with operational efficiency, focusing on innovative management and process redesign to ensure stable staffing, exceptional patient flow, and measurable financial success for its partner facilities.

About Emergency Care Partners (ECP)

ECP is the largest single-specialty Emergency Medicine Group providing emergency medicine and emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S., with current operations in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, and Vermont. ECP sees over 1.7 million patient visits annually across operations at 66+ sites of service, supported by a clinical workforce of 1,400+ physicians and mid-level providers, and 12 private physician practices. ECP employs a differentiated model highlighted by its ability to maintain ownership through a physician partnership model, with more than 60% of physicians currently being shareholders. ECP supports revenue cycle management, financial and operational reporting, provider recruiting, training, compliance, contracting, scheduling, payroll, and marketing, among other functions. For more information, please visit www.ecp.net.

