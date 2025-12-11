Survey Shows Minimal Support Post-Bereavement Leave, Creating Strain on Employees and Workplaces

Nearly half of employees reported a decline in work performance, while 45% of estate executors spent four or more hours per week on estate tasks during work hours

Homethrive , the leading caregiver platform providing support for everything from childcare to loss, today released findings from its The Workforce Impact of Loss and Bereavement Survey, showing that administrative burdens and emotional impacts persist well beyond the end of bereavement leave. Yet, most employers provide limited support to help employees transition back to work.

New data from a U.S.-based study of 1,000 respondents who were employed full-time at the time of their loss shows that bereavement challenges extend far beyond the limited support most employers provide.

Respondents reported months of estate and logistical responsibilities, many during work hours, despite receiving little or no support beyond minimal paid time off.

The survey reveals that grief-related strain is a hidden contributor to workplace performance decline, burnout, and retention risk.

Grief does not end when employees return to work. Industry data shows that those experiencing a loss often take on more than 570 hours of estate and administrative tasks, effectively assuming a second job during an already emotionally difficult time. Homethrive’s survey reveals that much of this work occurs during business hours and that limited post-loss support compounds existing pressures, making it harder for employees to stay focused, engaged, and productive. For many, the transition back to work is the beginning of a prolonged period of stress that employers frequently overlook.

Bereavement leave is minimal, even after the loss of an immediate family member. One in four respondents received no paid time off after the loss of a family member or loved one, and another 24% received only one to two days. As a result, 49% resorted to taking additional PTO or took unpaid leave. Even when an employee experienced the loss of an immediate family member, the results were similar: 21% received no time off and 19% received one to two days. Additionally, 65% of all respondents said their employer offered no support beyond time off.

Grief creates a hidden administrative burden that can last for months. Among those who were the executor responsible for managing their loved one’s estate, 85% spent at least one to six months managing legal and financial matters, while 26% spent seven months or more. Additionally, 45% reported spending four or more hours per week on estate-related tasks during work hours.

Loss significantly impacts mental health and job performance, but support is limited. Nearly half of employees (47%) reported a decline in work performance following a loss, including 16% who categorized the decline as significant. The emotional effect was even more widespread, with more than 71% reporting a moderate or significant negative impact on mental health or emotional well-being.

“There’s a clear gap in organizational support when it comes to grief and loss. Most employees are left to navigate complex emotional and logistical responsibilities entirely on their own and often during working hours,” said Dave Jacobs, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Homethrive. The lack of post-loss resources creates an invisible burden that affects both personal well-being and workplace performance.”

METHODOLOGY

Findings are based on a national survey of 1,000 U.S. adults employed full-time at the time of their loss. The survey was conducted in November 2025.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What type of support are employees receiving after the loss of a family member or loved one?

Nearly half of employees received two days or less of paid leave after a loss, and one in four received none. Additionally, 65% of respondents said their employer offered no support beyond time off.

What challenges are employees managing after returning to work after the loss of a loved one?

Many workers face emotional/mental impacts and estate and administrative burdens that continue long after bereavement leave ends. Most executors spend one to six months navigating legal and financial responsibilities, and many face an even longer timeline. Employers can help by offering access to additional resources that help navigate the logistical and emotional impacts of loss.

How does grief impact employee performance and well-being in the workplace?

Nearly half of the surveyed employees reported a decline in work performance following their loss, and more than 70 percent experienced significant mental health impacts.

How does offering support improve the transition back to work after a loss?

Homethrive has found that its loss support offering can reduce administrative burden by up to 200 hours. By providing customized guidance and allowing employees to hand off tasks such as funeral planning, account closures, and applying for benefits to Loss Specialists, the platform reduces much of the stress that typically spills into work hours. Employees can also access bereavement support resources. With access to both logistical and emotional support, employees can focus on their own well-being, their family, and their work.

