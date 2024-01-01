The Center Advances Redevelopment Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta

Former CNN Center marks construction progress and new arts initiative, signaling continued evolution of iconic downtown destination

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One year out from the FIFA World Cup 2026, CP Group, a vertically-integrated commercial real estate investment and management firm, has announced upcoming construction milestones at The Center in Downtown Atlanta. Since unveiling its rebrand and redevelopment plans in April 2024, CP Group has been executing its multi-phase repositioning of the iconic 1.2 million-square-foot, mixed-use landmark. The transformation aims to establish The Center as a year-round destination and hub for retail, dining, content creation, entertainment, business, and community-centered programming.









Construction is currently underway on a new exterior arrival experience, activated entryways, and permanent art installations, all expected to be completed by the end of this year. A revitalized ground-floor atrium will follow in early 2026, just in time to welcome the spectators traveling across the globe to Atlanta for the city’s first World Cup Game on June 15, 2026.

The Center also recently debuted the first of three digital LED signs, each spanning 12 stories on the building’s exterior, providing advertising opportunities to businesses and individuals seeking exposure to the high volume of foot traffic that the area around The Center, State Farm Arena, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium experiences.

“The next iteration of this historic building will be multifaceted — encompassing global entertainment, best-in-class retail, and elevated dining options, but most importantly, providing an experiential hub of cultural and community-centered activity,” said Chris Eachus, Founding Partner at CP Group. “Hosting Club World Cup watch parties, providing a platform for local artists, and supporting brand activation and film production opportunities are all ways we hope to engage Atlanta residents and catalyze the downtown experience.”

CP Group, in partnership with ASHA Advisory, a community-focused arts and culture advisory led by Neda Abghari, has also launched CTR Culture, a transformative platform dedicated to arts, culture, and creative community storytelling at The Center. As part of the platform’s inaugural campaign, CP Group and ASHA will be offering a limited number of Media Placement Grants to local artists, cultural presenters, and nonprofits. These grants provide selected creators with unprecedented access to high-profile ad space within the digital signage outside The Center’s main entryways and exposure to thousands of daily passersby. This opportunity also offers potential exposure to national broadcast media during major events at neighboring venues, including the Club World Cup games. ASHA is accepting artist applications now through August 31.

The arts-driven initiative is part of a greater collaboration between CP Group and The Center with Abghari, Bem Joiner, and the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to curate exceptional statement artworks which will help establish The Center’s identity and soon-to-be iconic sense of place in Atlanta’s vibrant downtown landscape.

Located at the heart of Atlanta’s Central Business District, The Center is directly connected to State Farm Arena, home of NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, and adjacent to the fourth largest convention center in the United States, the Georgia World Congress Center, and Centennial Olympic Park, serving as Georgia’s legacy of the 1996 Summer Olympic Games and a year-round destination for locals and visitors. Those facilities and the nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium attract over 12 million visitors annually.

The project currently includes the Omni Atlanta Hotel within its site and boasts an array of prominent cultural sites and institutions within walking distance, including the World of Coca-Cola, the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium, the College Football Hall of Fame Museum, and the Center for Civil & Human Rights.

CP Group has tapped global real estate investment manager Hines to lead both the short- and long-term retail leasing opportunities now available at The Center. To inquire about a tour, leasing availability, production studio space, event activations and more, please reach out to Nick Garzia (nick.garzia@hines.com) or Starr Cumming (starr.cumming@hines.com). For office leasing, contact CBRE’s Nicole Goldsmith (Nicole.goldsmith@cbre.com) or Jeff Keppen (jeff.keppen@cbre.com).

About CP Group

Founded in 1986, CP Group is a vertically integrated commercial real estate firm and value-add investor with deep market knowledge across the Sunbelt. The firm has acquired, repositioned, and operated over 170 office and mixed-use properties, totaling more than 64 million square feet and valued at over $8 billion. The firm applies its market expertise and integrated operations to deliver experience-driven environments that support tenant retention and maximize asset value. CP Group maintains offices in Atlanta, Boca Raton, Dallas, Denver, Jacksonville, Miami, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit CPGcre.com.

