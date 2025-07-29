New Research Emphasizes the Necessity of IT/OT Collaboration for Digitalization Success

Exploration into the priorities and capabilities of manufacturers over the last two years

Over 3/4 of manufacturers recognize the critical role a well-designed OT network plays in enabling advanced manufacturing technologies.

“The Power of Breakthroughs in IT/OT Collaboration,” conducted by Manufacturers Alliance Foundation in partnership with CDW, studies why some companies have made impressive progress while others are still struggling, and found that advanced companies are more confident in their defenses against attacks aimed at compromising their data or stealing their intellectual property, with leaders more than twice as likely to respond and recover from such an attack.

The payoff goes beyond cybersecurity readiness, as 69% of advanced companies believe their IT/OT progress makes them more competitive, versus only 46% of less IT/OT advanced companies.

The report includes interviews with IT and OT executives representing a variety of manufacturing subsectors and surveyed 170 U.S.-based mid-cap to large-cap industrial companies. The study compares data from a 2023 Manufacturers Alliance Foundation cybersecurity report to provide insights into how priorities and capabilities have shifted over the last two years.

Stephen Gold, President of Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and President & CEO of Manufacturers Alliance added, “When executive leaders champion digital transformation, they unlock new pathways to reimagine operations, shedding legacy constraints, and discover what a truly modern enterprise can become. IT/OT collaboration isn’t just an organizational benefit for cybersecurity, but a strategic investment into future potential.”

Key Research Highlights:

A commanding majority of manufacturers (71%) have started IT/OT convergence reflecting the extent to which this integration has become a digitalization imperative.

Network segmentation is a foundational step for IT/OT convergence but remains an impediment. For many manufacturers, segmentation is an iterative process and therefore still a work in progress.

Companies that are more advanced in their IT/OT convergence journey demonstrate a clear set of behaviors and capabilities setting them apart from less advanced peers.

The impact of cybersecurity preparedness on insurability is in flux, with some expecting to see a tightening of insurance requirements soon.

Advanced companies in IT/OT convergence already see the competitive advantage their journey has delivered. They are primed to seize the moment as breakthrough innovations occur and thereby solidify and expand their advantage over companies that lag.

About Manufacturers Alliance Foundation

Manufacturers Alliance Foundation is the 501(c)(3) partner of Manufacturers Alliance. The Alliance Foundation provides educational opportunities for the manufacturing community and its stakeholders through insights, events, and tools for today’s most critical business decisions. The Alliance Foundation focuses on talent, technology, digital transformation, and competitiveness. Learn more about the Alliance Foundation: manufacturersalliance.org/foundation.

About Manufacturers Alliance

Manufacturers Alliance powers leaders. We bring together an unparalleled network of manufacturing executives to advance their careers, grow their companies, and support the whole community. We accomplish our mission through peer communities, education, and business insights on the topics that matter most to the sector. In our 91st year, we continue to drive the manufacturing community to be smarter, faster, and better. Learn more: manufacturersalliance.org.

SOURCE: Manufacturers Alliance

