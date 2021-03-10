The Bowery Presents and Twitch Announce Live Concert Streaming Series

30 Show Series Live From New York City Begins April 1st Exclusively on Twitch

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Bowery Presents, the leading concert promotion and venue operator in the Northeast, and interactive livestreaming service Twitch today announced a partnership to produce a series of 30 live concert streams. The weekly series is set to begin April 1 at Brooklyn Steel and will be hosted exclusively on Twitch.





The Bowery Presents, a partner of AEG Presents, will kick off its Twitch channel with exclusive concerts and live chats with the artists performing them, streaming live from New York City. Among the artists slated to headline the series are Amber Mark, Beach Bunny, brakence, Brian Fallon, Claud, Deer Tick, The Districts + Mannequin Pussy, Dreamer Boy, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Gus Dapperton, Hamilton Leithauser, Jamila Woods, KennyHoopla, Mac Ayres, Marc Rebillet, Marco Benevento, Michael Brun, MICHELLE, Orion Sun, Ritt Momney, SHAED, and Spencer. with additional artists yet to be announced. The programming schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, and fans can follow @bowerypresents on Twitch and social media for updates on show announcements and series details.

As venues remain closed to the general public, Twitch is in a unique position to support the production of live events and concerts, while also providing a service that gives musicians the opportunity to reach millions of viewers around the world. Many artists have turned to Twitch throughout the past year to connect with fans and share their music. In 2020, Twitch saw a 550% increase in hours watched year-over-year within the music category. The interactive service offers venues and artists the ability to customize their own live stream with various visual effects including real-time graphics and animations as well as sound design – adding to the fan experience, and reflecting the personal style of each performer.

“The Bowery Presents is eager to return to producing concerts for artists and fans later this year, and this partnership with our friends at Twitch will allow us to welcome both artists and our team back to our venues sooner than we anticipated,” said Jim Glancy and John Moore, partners at The Bowery Presents.

“The Bowery Presents has built some of the most iconic New York City destinations for live performances. We are excited to provide a home for this upcoming 30-show live streaming series, and get fans back in the virtual ‘door’ of venues like Brooklyn Steel,” said Brian Rucker, Director of Premium Music Content at Twitch. “The Bowery Presents is also known for working closely with musicians to help develop their careers. Through Twitch’s live and interactive streaming technology, we are dedicated to supporting this development by providing artists with a space to perform, make real money, and connect with fans.”

Since its inception, The Bowery Presents has been a purveyor of true artist development and strives to work with artists from intimate clubs to sold-out arenas, while also providing an excellent concert experience for artists and fans alike. The Twitch series begins at Brooklyn Steel, a former steel manufacturing plant-turned-1,800 capacity music venue, which opened in 2017 and has welcomed hundreds of artists and thousands of fans through its doors annually since. Named one of the top 10 Best Live Music Venues in America by Rolling Stone, Brooklyn Steel has become the premiere music club in New York.

The Bowery Presents, a partner of AEG Presents, is the leading East Coast concert promoter, whose mission is to bring the best artists to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and beyond while providing an excellent concert experience for both fans and artists. Since its inception, The Bowery Presents has been a purveyor of true artist development and consistently strives to work with artists like LCD Soundsystem, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, My Morning Jacket, and Leon Bridges to grow from performing in intimate clubs to performing in sold-out arenas. As a trusted industry tastemaker, The Bowery Presents produces dynamic entertainment experiences at dozens of venues nationally, presenting thousands of shows annually. For more information, visit www.bowerypresents.com.

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, BTS, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

Launched in 2011, Twitch is a global community that comes together each day to create multiplayer entertainment: unique, live, unpredictable experiences created by the interactions of millions. It brings the joy of co-op to everything, from casual gaming and world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art streams. Twitch also hosts TwitchCon, the biggest community event of the year, where tens of thousands of people come together to celebrate and connect with others who share their interests and passions. We’re always live at Twitch. Stay up to date on all things Twitch on Twitter and on our Blog.

