SpotHero Expands C-Suite to Prepare for Next Phase of Growth

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpotHero, the digital parking leader in North America, today announces several updates to its senior leadership team to steward the company toward its next phase of post-COVID growth.

Varvara Alva joins SpotHero as Chief Financial Officer. Alva will oversee the company’s finance and accounting functions with a focus on strategic and operational execution. Alva brings an extensive background in strategic finance, scaling financial operations and capital raising to SpotHero, including both fast growth startup and public company experience under her belt. Most recently, Alva served as Chief Financial Officer at Chicago-based startup BenchPrep, a cloud-based enterprise SAAS learning company serving the professional education market. Before BenchPrep, Alva spent nearly 10 years at Gogo, an in-flight connectivity company, where she held a number of leadership roles and helped lead its IPO.

Larry Kiss, SpotHero Co-Founder, is transitioning from Chief Technology Officer to the company’s inaugural Chief Architect Officer role. As Chief Architect Officer, Kiss will hone in on strategic architectural and principal engineering, serving as senior advisor to upper-level engineers. Kiss served as Chief Technology Officer for nearly a decade.

Eric Brooke, Vice President of Engineering, is being promoted to Chief Technology Officer. Brooke will be focused on expanding SpotHero’s data products, consumer offerings and overall platform in this role. Since joining SpotHero in 2019, Brooke has doubled SpotHero’s engineering headcount and redefined the department’s processes and culture.

Matt DiBari, Vice President of Product, is being promoted to Chief Product Officer. As Chief Product Officer, DiBari’s role will expand to include leading long-term product strategy, vision and innovation at SpotHero. He will continue building upon his previous role’s work, which includes leading the SpotHero product management and product design teams as they work across the two-sided parking marketplace toward the creation of customer and operator value.

“As we look ahead to what’s next for SpotHero, I am thrilled to have our Senior Leadership Team driving us toward our goals,” said SpotHero Co-Founder & CEO Mark Lawrence. “Each member brings an unmatched depth of experience and knowledge to the organization. I look forward to working with Larry, Eric and Matt in their expanded roles and welcoming Varvara to the team.”

Despite the pandemic’s challenges, SpotHero has grown its leadership position in digital parking while expanding both geographic footprint and product innovation. The company acquired Toronto-based Rover Parking, expanded to the car dash via Apple CarPlay for drivers, and introduced AI-driven dynamic based pricing for parking operators. In 2019, SpotHero raised a $50 million Series D. SpotHero is currently hiring talent in Chicago, Toronto and across the United States for its Finance, Engineering and Product teams.

SpotHero is the digital parking leader and only independent off-street parking marketplace in North America. Millions of drivers use SpotHero’s mobile apps and website to find, book and access off-street parking in over 7,500 locations across 300 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Leading operator partners leverage SpotHero’s AI-powered dynamic pricing platform SpotHero IQ to power data-driven decisions. For more information, visit SpotHero.com.

