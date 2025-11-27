The Best Sale of the Year Offers You Two Free Nights at the New Moon Palace the Grand Punta Cana
The Palace Company Launches Its Biggest Sale of the Year With Two Complimentary Nights at the New Moon Palace The Grand Punta Cana Resort
MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2025 / The Palace Company announced the launch of its strongest promotion of the year, the organization’s most extensive and value-driven initiative to date. This integrated campaign brings together all four brands-Moon Palace (Cancún, Mexico; Ocho Rios, Jamaica), Palace Resorts (Cancún, Riviera Maya, Cozumel), Le Blanc Spa Resorts (Cancún and Los Cabos, Mexico), and Baglioni Hotels & Resorts (Italy and the Maldives)-under a unified offering designed to strengthen global market demand and provide guests with added value across multiple destinations.
As a central component of this year’s initiative, guests booking a minimum four-night stay at Moon Palace, Palace Resorts, or Le Blanc Spa Resorts will receive two complimentary nights at the forthcoming Moon Palace The Grand – Punta Cana, scheduled to open in Spring 2026. This strategic benefit underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing guest loyalty while introducing travelers to its newest development in the Caribbean.
This exceptional promotion is available for booking through November 30, 2025, for travel dates through December 20, 2026, offering extended planning flexibility for guests and travel partners.
Moon Palace Resorts, Palace Resorts & Le Blanc Spa Resorts

A standardized benefits framework has been implemented across these three brands, ensuring consistency while allowing each to maintain its differentiated value proposition. Eligible stays include:

Two complimentary nights at Moon Palace The Grand – Punta Cana

Up to 40-50% savings, depending on brand and destination

$750 USD Resort Credit

Complimentary airport transfers

Welcome bottle of wine

24-hour room service or in-room dining

Extended resort access prior to check-in and following check-out

Access to peak holiday travel periods, including Christmas and New Year’s
Brand-specific benefits include:
Moon Palace & Palace Resorts: Complimentary stays for kids and teens
Le Blanc Spa Resorts: Adults-only environment featuring complimentary hydrotherapy and personalized butler service
Baglioni Hotels & Resorts – City Hotels & Italian Resorts
This high-value initiative extends to Baglioni’s European portfolio, covering its city and resort properties across Italy. Guests booking during the promotional period will receive:

Up to 40% off

Complimentary stays for kids

Daily breakfast
-
Welcome bottle of wine
Baglioni Maldives – Luxury All-Inclusive
The offer for the Maldives property has been structured to align with demand for high-end, all-inclusive experiences, featuring:

Complimentary 7th night for stays of seven nights or more, or up to 50% off for stays of up to six nights

Complimentary stays for kids

Welcome bottle of wine

$200 USD Resort Credit

One complimentary excursion (Sunset Cruise, Local Island Tour, or Dolphin Cruise)

20% discount on Aura Spa treatments

Romantic in-villa dinner

Complimentary snorkeling equipment and non-motorized water sports
For additional details, please visit:
Moon Palace
Le Blanc Spa Resorts
Palace Resorts
Baglioni Hotels and Resorts
