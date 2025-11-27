Falcam Highlights Move LightGo: Remote Lighting Control with Scene Memory & Multi-Unit Sync, Redefining On-Set Lighting Efficiency

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Falcam, an industry leader in quick-release ecosystem solutions, reintroduces its flagship remote lighting system — Move LightGo. It is a groundbreaking remote lighting-angle control system designed to simplify on-set lighting for photographers and filmmakers. Move LightGo combines 14-bit high-precision angle control with versatile power and remote-control options, offering significantly improved lighting setup efficiency, broad Bowens-mount compatibility, and multi-unit coordination for professional shooting environments.

Product Highlights

1. High-Precision Control Sensor with Broad Compatibility

Move LightGo features a 14-bit high-precision control sensor, enabling creators to remotely adjust lighting tilt (0–170°) and pan (0–450°) with pinpoint accuracy via a handheld controller.

This allows operators — especially solo cinematographers — to complete complex lighting setups far more quickly than with traditional manual methods.

Compatible with 95% of Bowens-mount lighting equipment

Supports up to 6kg full-power loads

Ideal for both photography and professional filmmaking environments

Move LightGo significantly improves lighting workflow efficiency and minimizes safety risks by removing the need for repeated ladder adjustments.

2. Three Remote-Control Systems for Flexible, Long-Range Operation

To adapt to diverse shooting scenarios, Move LightGo offers three control methods:

3m wired remote (standard)

(standard) 30m 2.4G wireless remote (optional)

(optional) 10m Bluetooth app control (smartphone/tablet)

The Move LightGo app also supports dual-screen activation, allowing users to separately adjust lighting parameters and Move LightGo’s movement — enabling more streamlined and intuitive on-set lighting operations.

3. Scene Memory & Multi-Unit Sync for Demanding Shoots

Designed for modern multi-light environments, Move LightGo includes four memory presets (A/B/C/D) for storing and recalling lighting positions required for different scenes.

During scene transitions, creators can restore complex lighting angles with a single tap, eliminating repetitive fine-tuning.

For productions involving multiple lights:

Each Move LightGo unit can be individually addressed

All units can be recorded under a single channel

Supports precise per-light control or group synchronized adjustments

This makes it ideal for professional workflows such as commercial shoots, narrative sets, interviews, product cinematography, and multi-fixture creative lighting setups.

4. Multiple Power Options + Direct Light Power Draw

Move LightGo supports several flexible power solutions to meet various production needs, including 45W direct charging, external V-mount batteries, and power transfer modules.

Users may select corresponding adapter plates (AC/DC/CANNON) based on the specific lighting fixture. These modules allow Move LightGo to draw power directly from the light, reducing the need for additional power sources and keeping the overall setup cleaner and more efficient.

About FALCAM

Founded in 2020, FALCAM has built its reputation around a proprietary quick-release ecosystem, spanning camera mounting, carrying systems, and tripods. As an industry leader in systemized quick-release innovation, Falcam enables creators to assemble, detach, and switch equipment in seconds — dramatically improving workflow efficiency and comfort on set.

Every Falcam accessory is engineered as an extension of the creator’s workflow, empowering photographers and filmmakers to fully focus on capturing their vision.

