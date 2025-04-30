The Avit Group Elevates Audio-visual Experiences with Marshall Electronics

AUSTRALIA, APRIL 30, 2025 – The Avit Group, a forward-thinking audio-visual technology company, is bringing over 50 years of combined experience in delivering audio-visual design and installations for a broad set of industries, including commercial, corporate and education. Founded in 2016, The Avit Group has a reputation for crafting reliable solutions while maintaining a strong working relationship with expert industry-relevant contractors and permanent staff including consultants, technicians, programmers, designers and engineers to deliver premium audio-visual solutions for customers. The company’s goal is to supply each client with seamless design solutions to suit every budget and timeframe.

The Avit Group has relied on Marshall Electronics since its inception for its audio-visual needs and has used the brand’s PTZ and miniature compact cameras for various projects. “We first heard about Marshall cameras, long before we founded the company, as a well-known, reliable camera brand,” says Stephen Noble, sales and marketing executive at The Avit Group. “Our favorite features of Marshall cameras are their high-quality, robust design, as well as their discreet size, low latency and flexible control,” adds Adrian Davis, director of sales and customer solutions at The Avit Group.

One of the recent projects The Avit Group worked on was at eSports and gaming venue Fortress Sydney where the company utilized Marshall Electronics CV506 Miniature Cameras as POV cameras and CV605 PTZ Cameras for wide shots. “We were given the brief to create a dynamic, immersive and technologically advanced AV system that sits somewhere between an entertainment venue and a broadcast studio,” explains Davis. “The vision was to set a new benchmark for eSports venues not only in Australia but across the globe. We were able to attain this vision with the help of Marshall cameras.”

Another project The Avit Group used Marshall for was to help Super Car Driver Cameron Crick, who required in-car telemetry to capture live footage from within the vehicle while racing. “Using the Marshall CV226 Lipstick Camera allowed the feedback to be tracked and analyzed to ensure every second counted and every move was calculated to secure him the win,” said Noble. “Marshall was the right choice for this application because the discreet small form factor of the camera did not impede his vision. The camera captured live shots of Crick racing, facing him directly.”

Marshall Electronics cameras were also deployed as medical cameras at Chris O’Brien Life House, which provides live operation procedures and training broadcasts to medical practitioners. “We spec’ed the CV226 All-Weather HD Lipstick Cameras for this project because the compact design allowed us to get up close without impeding the operator’s vision. Additionally, the cameras’ low latency is ideal for broadcast,” explains Davis.

The Avit Group has also supplied cameras to rental houses like StartWebcast who rent to event producers including endframe. The company relies on Marshall cameras, such as the CV226, CV568 and CV508, for the “Mount Maxxis” Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne off-road adventures show. “Jack Crombie from endframe needed a set of discrete cameras for a 4×4 demonstration to show off the performance of real-life test drives of 4-wheel vehicles. Mount Maxxis is a 1,000 cubic meter mountain, built to resemble some of Australia’s toughest terrain, and features driving demonstrations that teach the skills and techniques needed to operate a 4×4 off-road,” said Davis. “The cameras were small and compact enough that they didn’t get in the way of the operation of the vehicles. Also, they are robust and versatile enough to handle rough driving. The shots captured were a side revision mirror, central top view of the gear shift and changes, and above the foot pedals to show footwork,” added Crombie.

The Avit Group has seen much success using Marshall Electronics cameras for a range of different applications across Australia. “We are always eager to get the right camera for the job and ensure that client satisfaction is at the forefront of what we do,” shares Davis. “No job is too big or too small and we love the tricky curve ball projects. Marshall has been exemplary at providing excellent service and support to help us on our jobs.”