ACT Entertainment Launches Sterling Vermin Pedal

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, MAY 6, 2025 ― ACT Entertainment’siconic RAT brand has unveiled the Sterling Vermin, a boutique distortion guitar pedal that blends heritage tone with modern refinement. With a new take on RAT’s unmistakable sound, Sterling Vermin delivers a new level of precision and versatility.

“The Sterling Vermin was born from a desire for something different — something refined, with the soul of a traditional RAT pedal, but with a voice all its own,” says Shawn Wells, Market Manager—Sound, ACT Entertainment, who designed the pedal along with his colleague Matt Gates. “Built in small batches and hand-soldered in ACT’s Jackson, Missouri headquarters, the Sterling Vermin is a work of pure beauty that honors the brand legacy while taking a bold step forward for creativity.”

The Sterling Vermin features the LM741 Op-Amp and a pair of selectable clipping diodes. Players can toggle between the traditional RAT silicon diode configuration for a punchy, mid-range bite, or the BAT41 option for a smoother, more balanced response. The result is a pedal that’s equally at home delivering snarling distortion or articulate, low-gain overdrive, with a wide, usable tonal range throughout the entire gain spectrum.

The pedal also features CTS pots and oversized knobs for even, responsive control that affords a satisfying smoothness to the rotation, with just the right amount of tension. Additionally, the polished stainless-steel enclosure with laser-annealed graphics showcases the merging of the pedal’s vintage flavor and striking design.

“From low-gain tones reminiscent of a Klon or Bluesbreaker, to high-gain settings that flirt with Big Muff territory — yet stay tight and controlled — the Sterling Vermin is a masterclass in dynamic distortion,” says Gates, an ACT Entertainment Sales Representative. “With premium components, deliberate design and a focus on feel, the Sterling Vermin is more than a pedal, it’s a new chapter for RAT.”

The RAT Sterling Vermin is available immediately and retails for $349 USD. For more information about this solution, visit: actentertainment.com/rat-distortion.