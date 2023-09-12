The American Lithium Advantage: Elektros Eyes a New Frontier on U.S. Soil

A bold domestic supply-chain vision meets the discipline of early-stage exploration

The Opportunity Beyond the Border

A potentially compelling chapter in American lithium may be taking shape close to home. ELEKTROS Inc., publicly traded under OTC ticker symbol ELEK, is evaluating the possibility of a hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, just south of the Canadian border. This is an exploratory initiative: no property acquisition has been completed, and no mineral resource or reserve has been independently verified.

Why Geography Could Matter

Consider the strategic appeal of lithium-bearing material originating within the United States. If a commercially viable operation could be developed, domestic routes to U.S. processing facilities might reduce exposure to overseas freight, import-clearance delays and certain tariffs associated with imported ore. These possible advantages depend on geology, title, infrastructure, transport, processing arrangements, permitting and financing; savings have not been established.

A Market Theme with Staying Power

Lithium remains an important ingredient in many electric-vehicle batteries and stationary storage systems, with potential applications in selected aerospace and defense supply chains. Industry attention to domestic supply has created a meaningful backdrop for exploration, but it does not establish that ELEKTROS will obtain a mine, secure customers or participate in any government program.

Innovation Alongside Exploration

The Company is also evaluating potential development relationships around its multi-port EV charging technology, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. This separate initiative reflects an interest in the wider electrification ecosystem. A commercial prototype, licensing transaction, deployment or resulting revenue has not been assured.

A Disciplined Path to the Next Milestone

Before any potential transaction could advance, management expects to examine mineral rights and property ownership, geological records, independent sampling, environmental and permitting obligations, access to domestic processors, capital needs and transaction economics. No acquisition timetable or production forecast is being announced.

A Perspective for Investors

For investors drawn to emerging domestic lithium themes, ELEKTROS offers a publicly traded company whose management is investigating a possible opportunity-not a proven deposit or an operating mine. The Company welcomes shareholder interest, values measured scrutiny of future milestones and expresses gratitude to Almighty God as it pursues its ambitions.

Industry Context

Industry coverage has described the larger U.S. lithium landscape, including Bloomberg reporting in June 2026 on mineral-processing arrangements involving other companies, reporting on a subsequently canceled Defense Logistics Agency lithium solicitation, Reuters reporting in 2023 on a Pentagon grant to Albemarle and in August 2026 on broader U.S. minerals initiatives, and Benzinga coverage in October 2026 of lithium project capital demands. None of these reports indicates an award, purchase order, contract or endorsement for ELEKTROS.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is publicly traded under OTC ticker symbol ELEK and pursues opportunities related to hard-rock lithium, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The prospective northern New York opportunity is not an acquired or producing asset.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Statements regarding potential property acquisition, mineralization, resources or reserves, mine development, processing, logistics, possible tariff savings, U.S. automotive, aerospace or defense markets, government opportunities, financing, EV charging technology, prototypes, licensing, partnerships and market conditions are expectations and possibilities, not guarantees. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed northern New York acquisition, independently verified mineral resource or reserve, feasibility study, mining permit, operating mine, production schedule, military contract, refinery supply agreement or commercial charging prototype. Risks include geological uncertainty, property title and mineral rights, environmental rules, permits, financing constraints, commodity prices, processing availability, transportation costs, tariffs, counterparties, technology development, competition and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security; investors could lose some or all of their investment. Actual outcomes may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Bloomberg, June 25, 2026: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-25/us-army-bases-to-host-critical-minerals-plants-in-onshoring-push

Bloomberg-related report, August 2026: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2026/08/04/us-dod-cancels-plan-to-buy-300m-of-lithium/

Reuters, September 12, 2023: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/albemarle-90-mln-grant-pentagon-145725119.html

Reuters, August 7, 2026: https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/trump-host-mining-ceos-administration-seeks-minerals-defense-supply-chains-2026-08-07/

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

Patent: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire