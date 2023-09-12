A New Era of American Lithium Ambition: Elektros Looks North for Its Next Possibility

From New York’s northern frontier to the future of U.S. electrification, an emerging vision merits a closer look

An American Possibility Comes Into View

The next meaningful lithium story does not necessarily have to begin an ocean away. ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a publicly traded company, is considering a prospective hard-rock lithium opportunity in upstate New York near the Canadian border. The initiative remains at an evaluation stage; ELEKTROS has not announced a completed acquisition, a verified deposit or a producing property.

The Case for a Shorter Supply Chain

A domestic source of lithium-bearing material, if technically and economically feasible, could eventually offer a more direct path to American processing facilities. That prospect may mean less dependence on international container shipping and certain import procedures or tariffs. Whether any real cost benefit exists will require rigorous analysis of transportation, refining capacity, permits, environmental obligations, capital and operating expenses.

Where Industrial Demand Meets Strategic Interest

Electric mobility and energy storage continue to give lithium a significant industrial role. Selected defense and aerospace uses add to the broader conversation about resilient American supply chains. ELEKTROS sees this backdrop as a reason to investigate carefully, not as evidence of a customer commitment, military purchase order or government endorsement.

More Than a Single Avenue of Exploration

In parallel with its lithium interests, ELEKTROS continues to assess development possibilities involving its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The technology and potential partnerships are distinct from the prospective New York project; neither commercial adoption nor prototype performance or revenue is guaranteed.

The Work That Turns a Vision Into Evidence

Any next stage would require clarity on land and mineral ownership, credible geological information, independent testing, regulatory pathways, infrastructure, processing access, financing and the economics of a potential agreement. ELEKTROS is not announcing an ore reserve, feasibility study, mining permit, refinery contract or launch date.

An Invitation to Follow the Milestones

In an investment landscape where domestic resource opportunities attract attention, ELEKTROS seeks to distinguish aspiration from accomplishment. Shareholders and prospective investors can assess developments as verified facts become available. Management thanks its shareholders for their interest and remains grateful to Almighty God while pursuing responsible progress.

Industry Context

Industry coverage has described the larger U.S. lithium landscape, including Bloomberg reporting in June 2026 on mineral-processing arrangements involving other companies, reporting on a subsequently canceled Defense Logistics Agency lithium solicitation, Reuters reporting in 2023 on a Pentagon grant to Albemarle and in August 2026 on broader U.S. minerals initiatives, and Benzinga coverage in October 2026 of lithium project capital demands. None of these reports indicates an award, purchase order, contract or endorsement for ELEKTROS.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is publicly traded under OTC ticker symbol ELEK and pursues opportunities related to hard-rock lithium, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The prospective northern New York opportunity is not an acquired or producing asset.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Statements regarding potential property acquisition, mineralization, resources or reserves, mine development, processing, logistics, possible tariff savings, U.S. automotive, aerospace or defense markets, government opportunities, financing, EV charging technology, prototypes, licensing, partnerships and market conditions are expectations and possibilities, not guarantees. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed northern New York acquisition, independently verified mineral resource or reserve, feasibility study, mining permit, operating mine, production schedule, military contract, refinery supply agreement or commercial charging prototype. Risks include geological uncertainty, property title and mineral rights, environmental rules, permits, financing constraints, commodity prices, processing availability, transportation costs, tariffs, counterparties, technology development, competition and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security; investors could lose some or all of their investment. Actual outcomes may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC PINK:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Bloomberg, June 25, 2026: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-25/us-army-bases-to-host-critical-minerals-plants-in-onshoring-push

Bloomberg-related report, August 2026: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2026/08/04/us-dod-cancels-plan-to-buy-300m-of-lithium/

Reuters, September 12, 2023: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/albemarle-90-mln-grant-pentagon-145725119.html

Reuters, August 7, 2026: https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/trump-host-mining-ceos-administration-seeks-minerals-defense-supply-chains-2026-08-07/

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

Patent: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire