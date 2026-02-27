With the Side Hustle Now the ‘New American Standard,’ LegalMatch Bridges the Legal Gap Between Freelance Hobbies and Protected LLCs

With 72% of U․S․ workers participating in some form of secondary income, America’s “side hustle” has grown from fun fact to national economic pillar․ But for this most recent working-majority, the legal “safety net” is missing, leaving personal assets dangerously exposed with little protective recourse for most․

The 2026 State of Secondary Income Report from MyPerfectResume found that 72 percent of workers have secondary income, an increase from 71 percent in 2025․ What started as a response to inflation for many Americans is now a long-term financial strategy․ Millions are now supplementing their income as consultants, e-commerce merchants, and specialized or other service providers operating as unprotected Sole Proprietorships․

The Three Legal “Danger Zones” for 2026 Side Hustlers

With secondary income now a permanent fixture of the workforce, LegalMatch reports that three reasons side hustlers are seeking lawyers this year are:

Asset Protection : Under LLCs, the “corporate veil” protects personal property (homes, bank accounts, etc․) from being seized to pay business debt․

Tax Laws : As tax laws tighten in 2026, an attorney can explain “nexus” (the level of business presence needed to be taxed in a state) for side hustlers selling digital products/services in multiple states․

Contractual Protections: Generic templates available online may not guarantee that creators receive payment, or prevent ‘scope creep.’ Custom contracts are becoming important in today’s $556 billion side-hustle industry․

“Failing to formalize a business with an attorney can be like building a house on someone else’s land. Without an LL C or proper legal structure, one client dispute or a single ‘slip and fall’ could wipe out your primary paycheck and your personal savings․ It is imperative that a business owner, no matter how small the business, has legal review to ensure legal protections and longevity,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

The last thing anyone needs when they are hustling to make ends meet or expand financially is legal trouble. Business owners and ‘side hustlers’ have resources available to them online, such as LegalMatch.com , the nation’s most-trusted attorney-client matching service. When users visit the website, they simply submit case details to the confidential platform and receive free matches with experienced business attorneys .

The platform also provides a substantial Online Law Library , where users can read up and educate themselves on a legal matter they may or may not be in, including information on business law , tax law , IP protection , and so much more. Don’t wait – secure your side hustle today with LegalMatch!

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation’s oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch’s service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance

press@legalmatch.com

(415) 946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire