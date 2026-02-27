Nextech3D.ai Launches Eventdex AI Voice Concierge, Powered by OpenClaw, Twilio, AWS EC2 & Pinecone – Expanding Its AI Events Operating System

AI-Powered Voice Automation for Enterprise Event Management – Real-Time Event Support, Intelligent Call Routing, AI Registration Workflows & High-Margin SaaS Monetization Across the Global Events Industry

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leader in AI-powered event technology and enterprise engagement solutions, today announced the official launch of Eventdex AI Voice Concierge, a real-time AI voice automation layer embedded directly into its Eventdex platform. Eventdex serves as the first deployment environment for this AI voice infrastructure; however, Nextech confirms that the underlying AI Voice Concierge architecture is designed to be rolled out across all three pillars of its enterprise ecosystem uniting Krafty Lab , Eventdex , and Map D – together, these platforms form Nextech3D.ai’s unified AI-powered Events Operating System (EOS) for enterprise engagement and event execution.

The new AI capability is built on a modern, scalable technology stack integrating OpenClaw (voice orchestration), Twilio (telephony + PSTN), AWS EC2 (cloud deployment), and Pinecone (intelligent retrieval layer) – delivering low-latency, production-grade AI voice automation purpose-built for enterprise events.

AI-First Voice Automation – Built for Event Operations

Eventdex AI Voice Concierge is not a generic IVR system. It is a domain-specific AI voice layer trained for event workflows that automates inbound event-support calls using natural voice interaction while preserving seamless human escalation.

Automates inbound event-support calls with natural voice interaction

Handles repetitive FAQs with low-latency AI responses

Uses Eventdex Resource Center content as the primary knowledge source

Falls back to Pinecone-powered intelligent retrieval when deeper search is required

Transfers callers to live representatives upon request

This “knowledge-first + human escalation” model ensures operational efficiency without compromising enterprise service standards.

Enterprise-Grade AI Infrastructure

The platform architecture combines:

Twilio – inbound telephony and PSTN connectivity

OpenClaw – real-time voice orchestration and routing

AWS EC2 – scalable cloud infrastructure and deployment

Pinecone – vector-based retrieval layer for contextual fallback responses

Secure HTTPS/WSS endpoints, TLS encryption, and low-latency tuning

By embedding AI directly into Eventdex workflows – including registration, attendee services, exhibitor management, and sponsor support – Nextech is delivering automation where support demand is time-sensitive, recurring, and operationally measurable ROI.

AI Monetization Strategy

The AI Voice Concierge will be offered as a premium AI support automation add-on within the Eventdex ecosystem.

Packaging opportunities include:

Enterprise AI Support tiers

Event-season usage pricing

Bundled premium automation modules integrated with registration workflows

The solution directly reduces cost per call, improves response speed during event-day traffic spikes, and extends support coverage without linear staffing growth – creating measurable ROI and a clear high-margin AI upsell path.

CEO Commentary

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, stated:

“This is production-ready, enterprise AI infrastructure – not a demo, not a chatbot. By leveraging OpenClaw for voice orchestration, Twilio for telephony, AWS EC2 for scalable deployment, and Pinecone for intelligent retrieval, we have embedded real-time voice AI directly into mission-critical event workflows.

“AI is becoming core infrastructure inside our Events Operating System, reducing operational friction while creating incremental high-margin revenue opportunities across our enterprise client base.”

Production-Ready and Scaling

Eventdex AI Voice Concierge is currently production-ready with:

Secure public endpoints

Knowledge-guided AI responses

Low-latency voice optimization

Live-agent transfer capability

The near-term roadmap includes expanded fast FAQs, richer analytics dashboards, event-specific AI playbooks, and deeper routing logic between first-party knowledge and retrieval layers.

Expanding the AI Events Operating System

With this launch, Nextech3D.ai continues to strengthen its AI-first strategy across its enterprise event stack, embedding practical, revenue-generating AI into operational touchpoints that deliver measurable efficiency gains.

As event complexity and real-time engagement demands continue to rise, Nextech believes AI-powered voice automation will become a standard layer of enterprise event infrastructure.

ABOUT NEXTECH3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI‑powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty Labs platforms, the Company delivers registration systems, ticketing, interactive mapping, engagement tools, and analytics for virtual, hybrid, and in‑person events serving Fortune 500 enterprise customers like Google, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify, BNP Paribas and many others worldwide.

