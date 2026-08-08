The £3.4 Billion ‘Laziness Tax’ Affecting UK Consumers

Millions of Brits are losing out on hundreds of pounds by leaving old smartphones to gather dust with data revealing even a smashed, four-year-old device can still fetch a premium.

As household budgets remain under tight scrutiny, new consumer data reveals the UK public is collectively sitting on a £3.4 billion ‘tech mattress’ of unused smartphones. According to an August 2026 national audit by price comparison platform SellMyPhone.co.uk , psychological barriers and simple procrastination are forcing Britons to pay a massive ‘laziness tax’ on their old tech.

The research shows that the average UK consumer takes 9.5 months to get around to selling a replaced handset. This procrastination delay costs owners approximately £90 per device in entirely avoidable depreciation as market prices drop over the year.

The biggest driver behind this £3.4 billion black hole? The ‘Broken Screen Fallacy.’ Nearly four in ten people (38%) incorrectly assume that a phone with a shattered screen is virtually worthless and toss it in a drawer. However, live market data from SellMyPhone.co.uk reveals that even a four-generation-old broken iPhone 13 is currently fetching upwards of £120 from certified recyclers.

“Leaving an old phone in a drawer for nearly a year is essentially throwing money away,” says James Carter, Head of Consumer Tech Insights at SellMyPhone.co.uk. “We see two major issues driving this laziness tax: fear and misunderstanding. A massive 64% of people tell us they hold onto old phones simply because they are anxious about losing stored photos or can’t remember their login credentials to wipe the device. On top of that, people assume a cracked screen makes a phone virtually unsellable. In reality, a quick check on our comparison site shows that damaged everyday models are still packed with cash value.”

The study also highlighted a striking generational divide in how people manage obsolete devices. Millennials have emerged as the UK’s worst tech hoarders, hanging onto an average of 3.2 unused handsets per household. By contrast, Gen Z is far more financially agile, with 85% trading in their old devices within a month of upgrading.

When consumers aren’t holding onto devices out of fear, they are doing so out of false practicality. A massive 71% of respondents justified their tech hoarding by claiming the old device was an ’emergency backup.’ However, the reality of this strategy is stark: a mere 4% of those surveyed have ever actually powered on their backup device in a crisis, meaning millions of phones are depreciating to zero for no practical reason.

To stop paying the laziness tax and find out exactly how much cash is hiding in their drawers, consumers can instantly compare live trade-in offers across dozens of certified UK recyclers at SellMyPhone.co.uk.

About SellMyPhone.co.uk

SellMyPhone.co.uk is an independent mobile phone recycling comparison platform. Dedicated to consumer advocacy and e-waste reduction, the platform allows users to instantly compare live prices from dozens of trusted, vetted tech recyclers to secure the highest cash return for old and broken devices.

Media Contact

Media Relations Desk

SellMyPhone.co.uk

Email: press@sellmyphone.co.uk

Website: www.sellmyphone.co.uk

SOURCE: Sell My Phone

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire