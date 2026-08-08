New to The Street Expands Global Audience, Surpassing 100,000 Subscribers Across MENA and Latin America

International audience growth adds to New to The Street’s 6 million-plus subscriber ecosystem as the company targets YouTube Diamond Creator Award status by 2028

New to The Street, one of the longest-running U.S. business television brands focused on public and private companies, announced that its subscriber audience across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Latin America has grown to more than 100,000 subscribers, following the expansion of its programming into these international markets.

The international growth adds to New to The Street’s rapidly expanding 6 million-plus subscriber ecosystem across its digital media properties, further extending the reach available to public and private companies featured across its television and digital programming.

New to The Street’s international expansion includes sponsored programming broadcast across Bloomberg Television in Latin America and MENA, bringing featured company stories and executive interviews to audiences beyond the U.S. market.

Momentum is also accelerating across the company’s broader social media footprint. New to The Street’s Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn channels are already up more than 11% in Q3, adding to the continued expansion of its global digital audience.

The company is now targeting its next major digital milestone: reaching 10 million subscribers and YouTube Diamond Creator Award status by 2028.

“Our growth in MENA and Latin America demonstrates that the appetite for discovering companies and hearing directly from their leadership is global,” said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. “Surpassing 100,000 subscribers in these international markets adds another important layer to our 6 million-plus subscriber ecosystem. With our social channels already growing more than 11% in Q3, we believe the momentum is accelerating. Our goal is to reach the 10 million-subscriber Diamond milestone by 2028 as we continue expanding New to The Street globally.”

New to The Street combines linear television, long-form CEO interviews, digital video, social media, outdoor advertising and a rapidly growing YouTube presence to create sustained, multi-platform visibility for featured companies.

Follow New to The Street

New to The Street TV on YouTube:

https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv

Follow New to The Street across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for executive interviews, company features, market-focused content and updates from its expanding television and digital media platform.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a business television and digital media platform featuring public and private companies through executive interviews, sponsored programming, national and international television distribution, digital media, social media and outdoor advertising. The company continues to expand its audience across the United States, Latin America, MENA and other international markets.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Featured Company & Partnership Inquiries:

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire