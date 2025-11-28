The $250 Billion Data Vault – How Riyadh is Driving FinTech to Unlock SME Growth

How Tabsense “Agentic AI POS” System Will Drive Riyadh’s Next F&B Growth

A quarter-trillion-dollar problem is holding back Saudi SMEs: a lack of verified financial data has traditionally starved the dynamic F&B sector of growth capital. Banks rely on static assets, a model unfit for fast-moving businesses.

The key to unlocking this capital is an unexpected convergence of regulatory pressure and AI.

ZATCA Creates the New Collateral

The single biggest barrier-data verification-is being dismantled by the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA). As mandatory e-invoicing Phase II approaches, all businesses must integrate with approved systems that verify and report transactions in real-time. This mandate inadvertently creates the Kingdom’s most powerful, trustworthy ledger of retail performance, forging the new collateral for financing: real-time, ZATCA-verified POS data.

Operational Excellence: The True Qualifier

While ZATCA compliance provides the necessary trust for lenders, it doesn’t guarantee a loan. Lenders finance successful and efficient businesses. For highly competitive F&B operators in Riyadh, operational excellence-proving not just what was sold, but how profitably-is now paramount to securing growth capital.

This is where the new generation of AI-powered POS systems transcends being a simple ledger. They are designed to optimize the business, making it demonstrably more credit-worthy.

TabSense: Infrastructure of Efficiency

TabSense is building the essential infrastructure layer for this new financial landscape. Its platform uses AI to digest transaction streams and output verifiable financial metrics alongside actionable business intelligence.

TabSense’s unique “AI Agentic PoS” system utilizes autonomous AI agents as digital teammates to streamline operations:

MenuIQ Agent: Compares real-time menu prices against competitors to optimize revenue and profit margins.

Smart Product Suggestions: Uses AI to recommend products tailored to specific orders, increasing the average basket size.

Reviews Intelligence: Analyzes customer feedback across all channels, providing AI-powered improvement insights for enhanced customer retention.

By driving real-time operational efficiency, TabSense ensures the data presented to lenders reflects a leaner, more profitable business. This dual capability-compliance for the government and efficiency for the operator-is the true engine of growth.

Mohamad Jaber, Founder and CEO of TabSense, confirms the platform’s dual mission:

“Agentic AI PoS systems are transforming how SMEs in MENA grow – driving smarter decisions, higher sales, and operational excellence directly within the store. This intelligent growth engine also creates verified, real-time POS data that empowers merchants to access financing, giving lenders the only trustworthy collateral for Revenue-Based Financing (RBF) and unlocking expansion beyond the point of sale.”

This strategic role is validated by critical alliances with Monsha’at (The SME General Authority) for policy alignment, and STC and Zain for network reach, solidifying TabSense’s position at the heart of Riyadh’s FinTech revolution.

