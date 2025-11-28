SolGold PLC Announces Application for Designated Foreign Issuer

SolGold plc (LSE:SOLG) announces that it has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission for a decision (the “Decision”) under the securities legislation of Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia (the “Canadian Jurisdictions”) granting it an exemption analogous to the “designated foreign issuer” exemption in Part 5 of National Instrument 71-102 – Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers (“NI 71-102”). This application follows the Company’s voluntary delisting of its ordinary shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 18, 2025.

SolGold currently meets all of the requirements to be a “designated foreign issuer” under NI 71-102 except for one, namely the percentage of the Company’s ordinary shares owned, directly or indirectly, by residents of Canada exceeds by a small margin the maximum threshold of 10% required by NI 71-102 (on a fully diluted basis). However, excluding the Company’s ordinary shares beneficially owned, or over which control or direction is exercised, by one significant shareholder (the “Significant Shareholder”), the percentage of SolGold’s ordinary shares owned, directly or indirectly, by Canadian residents is only 6.76% (on a fully diluted basis) (as far as the Company is aware as of August 6, 2025). The Significant Shareholder has consented in writing to the exemption sought in the Decision.

If the Decision is granted, SolGold will be relieved from certain continuous disclosure requirements under Canadian securities laws provided that, among other things, SolGold files on SEDAR+, makes publicly available or provides to its securityholders in Canada all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials that it is required to file, make publicly available or provide to its securityholders pursuant to the foreign disclosure requirements of the United Kingdom.

