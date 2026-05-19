Thai Barn Na Recognized for Excellence with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Peel Region

Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Thai Barn Na has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Restaurants – Thai category for Peel Region. This recognition reflects the restaurant’s strong reputation for authentic cuisine, consistent quality, and a memorable dining experience across the GTA.

As one of the most popular family-owned Thai restaurants in the Greater Toronto Area, Thai Barn Na has built a loyal following with locations in Etobicoke, Mississauga, and Liberty Village; with a new Woodbridge location set to open in May. The restaurant is known for delivering traditional Thai flavours through recipes that have been passed down through generations, offering guests an experience that feels both authentic and comforting.

“At Thai Barn Na, our goal has always been to share the flavours of our family with the community,” said the Thai Barn Na team. “This recognition reflects the support of our customers and our commitment to serving authentic Thai cuisine with care and consistency.”

The menu features a wide selection of classic Thai dishes, including rice and noodle specialties, curries, stir-fries, and soups. Each dish is prepared using traditional techniques and quality ingredients, creating bold, balanced flavours that transport guests to Thailand.

Beyond the food, Thai Barn Na emphasizes a welcoming and family-oriented dining experience. Whether guests are visiting for a casual meal or a special occasion, the team is dedicated to providing attentive service and a warm atmosphere that keeps customers coming back.

As demand for authentic international cuisine continues to grow, Thai Barn Na remains a standout in the Peel Region and broader GTA dining scene. Its focus on heritage recipes, consistency, and customer experience has positioned the restaurant as a go-to destination for Thai food lovers.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Thai Barn Na’s selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the Thai restaurant category and its continued commitment to quality and authenticity.

About Thai Barn Na

Thai Barn Na is a family-owned Thai restaurant serving the Greater Toronto Area, with locations in Etobicoke, Mississauga, and Liberty Village. Known for its authentic, homemade recipes passed down through generations, the restaurant offers a wide range of traditional Thai dishes prepared with care and consistency. Thai Barn Na is dedicated to delivering a genuine Thai dining experience in a warm, welcoming environment. For more information, visit www.thaibarnna.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire