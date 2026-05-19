Burke Financial Recognized For Excellence In Mortgage Solutions With 2026 Consumer Choice Award In York Region

Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Burke Financial has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Mortgages category for York Region. This recognition reflects the company’s commitment to delivering effective financing solutions and consistent, client-focused service.

Since 2016, Burke Financial has been helping homeowners across Ontario achieve a stronger financial future by providing home equity and mortgage solutions tailored to a wide range of needs. The company is known for its ability to support clients through even the most complex or challenging applications, offering guidance and solutions where traditional approaches may fall short.

“At Burke Financial, our focus is on helping clients find the right path forward, regardless of their situation,” said the Burke Financial team. “This recognition reflects our commitment to service excellence and the trust our clients place in us.”

Burke Financial offers a range of financing solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of homeowners, with an emphasis on flexibility, accessibility, and clear communication. By taking a personalized approach to each application, the team ensures that clients receive solutions aligned with their financial goals.

Burke Financial helps homeowners across Ontario unlock their home equity through personalized financing solutions, including home equity loans, HELOCs (home equity lines of credit), and reverse mortgage options, while also offering a full range of mortgage and refinancing solutions tailored to each client’s financial situation.

With a strong understanding of the lending landscape, Burke Financial works closely with clients to navigate the process with confidence, providing support from initial consultation through to approval and funding. This hands-on approach has contributed to the company’s reputation for reliability and results.

Serving clients throughout York Region and across Ontario, Burke Financial continues to build its presence as a trusted provider of mortgage and home equity solutions. Its focus on delivering practical, tailored outcomes has positioned the company as a go-to choice for homeowners seeking dependable financial guidance.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Burke Financial’s selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the mortgage industry and its ongoing dedication to delivering high-quality service.

For more information, visit www.burkefinancial.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Burke Financial

Burke Financial is a mortgage solutions provider serving clients across Ontario since 2016. The company specializes in home equity and financing solutions, supporting a wide range of applications with a focus on flexibility, accessibility, and client success.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire