IP for Sovereign Carbon Infrastructure‑as‑a‑Service (SCIaaS) for the Emerging Global Carbon Market

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG), a diversified sustainable infrastructure and clean‑energy technology holding company, today announced today announced a major milestone in its acquisition of XGC Corp, initiating a comprehensive patent filing strategy for the National Carbon Registry platform.

This sovereign-grade digital infrastructure is designed to empower nations to participate in the projected $100 trillion climate economy by transforming natural resources into “Natural Capital Assets.”

As part of the final due diligence phase, TGI has engaged the international law firm Pierson Ferdinand LLP to secure the intellectual property (IP) covering the core technology architecture of the XGC platform. The strategy is led by Benjamin Dach, Ph.D., Esq., a specialist in the development, protection, and monetization of complex deep-tech portfolios.

Strategic Financial Opportunity in the Global Carbon Market

The global carbon market is expected to expand dramatically as governments and corporations accelerate decarbonization strategies. Analysts estimate that international carbon markets could grow into a multi‑trillion‑dollar global asset class over the coming decades as Article 6 mechanisms are implemented worldwide.

Securing the “Sovereign Operating System”

The patent applications cover three critical pillars of the XGC ecosystem that differentiate it from traditional, manual carbon markets:

Sovereign AI (The Truth Engine): Proprietary GeoAI that utilizes multispectral satellite imagery and neural networks to provide real-time, tamper-proof verification of carbon sequestration.

Blockchain Integrity (CarbonCoin): An immutable ledger architecture that automates the complex legal “Corresponding Adjustments” required by UN Paris Agreement Article 6.4.

ERP Financial Oversight: A “Worker-First” smart contract system that automates a 10% Gross Revenue Royalty to national ministries and ensures community wages are paid at the point of transaction.

Dan Brody, CEO of XGC Corp, commented:

“Our platform was built to solve the trust deficit that has plagued carbon markets for decades. With the support of TGI and the legal expertise of Dr. Dach, we are scaling a solution that replaces manual, opaque auditing with real-time, AI-verified truth. We are giving power back to sovereign nations, ensuring that the wealth generated from their natural resources stays within their borders and benefits their local communities.”

Strategic Vision: Energy and Natural Capital

The filing comes at a time when global energy grids are under unprecedented strain from the AI revolution. According to recent AXIOMAXUS™ research, the collision of AI power demand and grid limitations is forcing nations toward “Sovereign Energy Infrastructure.” XGC’s platform provides the financial engine for this transition, allowing countries to fund sustainable energy projects through the high-margin export of AI-verified carbon credits.

Sam Epstein, CEO of TGI Group, stated:

“The acquisition of XGC Corp represents a pivotal shift for TGI as we move into the high-growth sector of digital sovereign infrastructure. By filing these patents, we are not just protecting our technology; we are securing a first-mover advantage in the multi-trillion-dollar Natural Capital market. Our goal is to provide every nation with the ‘Sovereign Operating System’ they need to turn environmental stewardship into economic prosperity.”

Strategic Legal Counsel & IP Leadership

The technical defensibility of the platform is overseen by Dr. Benjamin Dach, a partner at Pierson Ferdinand LLP. Dr. Dach holds both a Juris Doctor (J.D.) and a Ph.D., providing a rare “scientist-lawyer” perspective necessary to navigate the intersection of AI and blockchain law.

About Pierson Ferdinand LLP

Pierson Ferdinand LLP is an international law firm providing legal services in intellectual property, corporate law, technology transactions, and regulatory matters.

Benjamin Dach, Ph.D., Esq., a patent attorney with the firm, focuses on intellectual property litigation, prosecution, and strategic IP portfolio development, helping clients develop, protect, and monetize patent, copyright, and trademark portfolios.

More information: https://pierferd.com/

About TGI Group Inc.

TGI Group Inc. (OTCMarkets:TSPG) is a leader in sustainable technology research and environmental real estate development. The company focuses on the development of energy-efficient infrastructure, smart cities, and innovative technology solutions globally.

Website: www.TGIpower.com

About XGC Corp

XGC Corp provides the “Sovereign Operating System” for the carbon economy. Its National Carbon Registry platform enables governments to monitor, verify, and settle carbon assets with institutional-grade transparency, providing a turnkey solution for national wealth generation.

Website: https://xgccorp.com/

