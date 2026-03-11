BK Technologies Announces Launch of LocateONE LITE

LocateONE LITE to be Showcased at the 2026 International Wireless Communications Expo in Las Vegas

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the “Company” or “BK Technologies”), a provider of advanced public safety communications solutions, today announced the launch of LocateONE LITE, an innovative addition to its LocateONE family of software products. With new and enhanced capabilities, LocateONE LITE delivers seamless off-grid team location awareness without additional hardware requirements or training costs. This next-generation software solution builds on the broad-based adoption of Android Team Awareness Kit (or “ATAK”) map applications in wildland fire and other austere, connectivity-deprived environments where location monitoring is critical.

LocateONE LITE leverages the BKR 9000 and BKR 5000 radios as gateways for location reporting, enhancing situational awareness for all first responders with BK Technologies radios. Serving as a backbone for dismounted service members, first responders are able to share and visualize positions in real-time on the open-source ATAK app from their agency-issued Android devices. This creates an intuitive “dot-on-a-map” solution for location monitoring and coordination, in accordance with the 2019 Dingell Act regarding the promotion of safety in remote areas where cellular or broadband connectivity is unavailable. Key features of LocateONE LITE include:

Seamless integration with ATAK via a dedicated plug-in on Android devices.

Software-first, operationally cost-effective option with no additional hardware required.

Support for any BK Technologies radio through the BKR gateway capability.

TAK server upload functionality, delivering enhanced common operational picture (“COP”) and situational awareness.

James Teel, General Manager of BK’s Solutions Business Unit, stated, “Wildland firefighters and other first responders operating in challenging, off-grid terrain need reliable tools that leverage existing equipment to improve team safety and response efficiency. LocateONE LITE delivers a simple, powerful extension of our LocateONE solution that taps into the proven capabilities of our BKR radios and the widespread civilian adoption of ATAK in public safety. This positions BK Technologies to meet the evolving demands for interoperable, low-complexity location mapping tools.”

John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies, continued, “Leveraging our patent pending BKRplay tethering technology and the open source ATAK location application, LocateONE LITE is an example of a public safety software application that will drive faster adoption of our BKR series radios in the public safety market. We look forward to future deployments of LocateONE LITE and its advanced capabilities for the protection of first responders across America.”

The launch of LocateONE LITE aligns with BK Technologies’ commitment to innovative, unified communication platforms for emergency response. BK Technologies plans to showcase LocateONE LITE at the 2026 International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE), taking place March 16-19, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company welcomes all IWCE attendees to visit Booth #1727 for a firsthand experience of BK Technologies robust communications platform, including LocateONE LITE.

