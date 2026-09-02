TESSAN Announces Partnership with Wingsuit Athlete Jamie Leibert, Releases First Trailer for Jump Into The Unknown

Starting with a 30-day adventure in the Swiss Alps, the partnership tells a profound story of facing fear, finding courage, and ultimately transforming oneself.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today is adventure athlete Jamie Leibert’s birthday. For him, it also marks the beginning of a new journey.

TESSAN, a global brand specializing in home and travel charging, officially announces its partnership with Jamie Leibert today. Simultaneously, the brand is releasing the teaser for their first in-depth partnership, Jump Into The Unknown.

Jamie Leibert is known as Captain Manicorn. He is a professional adventure athlete, filmmaker, and founder of the Battling Monsters mental health movement. For years, he has combined big-wall climbing with wingsuit and mini-wing flights across more than 80 countries. He continuously documents these climbs and flights in remote regions. He has built a community of over 570,000 followers across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, garnering more than 500 million views.

But for Jamie, adventure is never just about reaching a higher peak. It is not about executing a more dangerous flight. He views adventure as a daily practice to face PTSD, OCD, and addiction. This is why he founded Battling Monsters. He uses extreme sports as a tool to discuss mental health and how a person lives long-term with their own “monsters.”

This deep partnership between TESSAN and Jamie does not ask, “How high can a person jump from?” Instead, based on mutual respect and a shared understanding of what a journey truly is, they seek to answer a philosophical question. When you know you are terrified, why do you still take the first step into the unknown?

It Began With a 30-Day Adventure

The story unfolds in the Swiss Alps. Jamie and his wife, Sandra, gave themselves 30 days to find their “perfect adventure.”

They entered the mountains. They climbed snow-capped peaks. They constantly navigated changing weather and shifting timelines to find routes and exit points. Then, they jumped into the void.

Many things did not go as planned. Routes were altered. Weather windows closed. Gear and transportation broke down. The mountains tested the very skills they thought they had mastered.

Jamie later reflected that he initially set out to find an adventure. After 30 days, he preferred to call it a journey. Because what truly changes a person is not the final destination. It is everything that happens before getting there.

“A perfect adventure is a journey made of a series of events,” Jamie said after the project. “You constantly hit obstacles, and you have to rely on your own abilities to solve them.”

This perfectly mirrors TESSAN’s long-held philosophy. A journey is never just about reaching a destination. The process itself is what matters. It is about whether we find what we are looking for along the way.

Fear is the Fuel for Courage

In the trailer, Jamie stands at the edge of a cliff. Before he jumps, he runs through a routine he has repeated countless times. He checks the pilot chute behind him. He zips up the wingsuit. He checks his goggles. He slowly lifts his gaze from the rocks below to the distant horizon.

As he admits, he still hears his own breathing and heartbeat. His fear does not vanish with experience. He counts down. “Three, two, one.” Then, he leaps forward.

Jamie does not believe courage means the absence of fear. When speaking about this experience, his answer is the exact opposite.

“Courage is taking the first step into the unknown.”

That phrase became the lens through which to understand Jump Into The Unknown. The “unknown” is not just the empty air beyond a cliff. It could be a place you have never been. A task you are unsure you can complete. A relationship with an unpredictable outcome. Or a moment when life forces you to start over.

Not Just Another Extreme Sports Shoot

For Jamie, this was not just a stunt shoot. He does not romanticize danger. Wingsuit flying demands extreme training, focus, and self-management. He must face the risk every time he leaves the edge.

This traces back to his personal history. Jamie’s life has been far from smooth. In his youth, he spent years in the foster care and justice systems. He paid a heavy price at his lowest points. Even today, he manages addiction and the lingering impacts of his past.

He admits that climbing and flying became a way to rebuild order in his life. To safely stand at the next exit point, he must stay sober. He must train. He must eat well. He must manage his mental state and learn to build healthier relationships with Sandra and those around him.

“They gave me a purpose in life,” Jamie said in an interview. “They keep me out of prison. They keep me sober. And they make me constantly wonder what the best version of myself looks like.”

Therefore, Jump Into The Unknown does not try to package danger as bravery. It cares about a deeper truth. How does a person face their own fear and still decide to move forward?

Why Did TESSAN Choose Jamie?

The relationship began as a standard content partnership. But after completing this journey together, both sides decided to turn a single project into a long-term partnership. The reason is not just that Jamie reaches places ordinary travelers cannot. It is not just because wingsuit flying produces stunning visuals.

TESSAN focuses on something deeper. They saw the resilient willpower Jamie forged in adversity. They saw his courage to bravely set out again and again into the unknown. Most importantly, they saw his kind and passionate heart.

“We didn’t choose Jamie just because he dares to jump off mountains,” said Alex, CEO of TESSAN. “We chose him because we saw what it takes to stand at the edge, face the unknown, and still take a step forward. For TESSAN, travel is never just about where a person goes. What truly matters is what you experience on the road and who you become because of it. Jamie and Sandra showed us exactly that. We’re thrilled to stand alongside them for the journey ahead.”

This relationship has also shifted how Jamie and Sandra view the partnership. They want to keep going. TESSAN has decided to keep standing beside them. The brand is not just witnessing where this journey takes them; it wants to be the power supporting their next steps.

The Beginning of a Story, Not the End

Releasing this trailer on September 2 carries another layer of meaning. Today is Jamie’s birthday.

For TESSAN and Jamie, this day marks two things. A new year of life for Jamie, and a new starting point for this partnership. Jump Into The Unknown is the first story the public will see from this partnership, but it will not be the last.

Moving forward, TESSAN will continue to document the journey of Jamie and Sandra. From new peaks and new challenges to life choices made far away from cliff edges, they will continue to explore one simple question.

When facing the unknown, what makes us willing to take the next step?

Jamie calls his answer: Courage.

For TESSAN, this is the exact story worth continuing to tell.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a premier global brand specializing in elite charging solutions designed exclusively for home and travel. Guided by the mission of “Connecting People to Their Journeys,” TESSAN creates thoughtfully designed products—from universal travel adapters to smart home devices—that make travel lighter, safer, and more meaningful. TESSAN firmly lives by the mantra: “The Journey Begins at Home.” Driven by an unwavering commitment to efficiency and absolute safety, TESSAN empowers users to explore the world with peace of mind. Most recently, the TESSAN Voyager 205 was proudly selected as a winner in the prestigious Tom’s Guide Computing and Gaming Awards 2026.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tessan-announces-partnership-with-wingsuit-athlete-jamie-leibert-releases-first-trailer-for-jump-into-the-unknown-302867649.html

SOURCE TESSAN