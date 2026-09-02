Pliant Technologies Spotlights CrewCom CXD‑32CF Dante/AES67 Interface at IBC 2026

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 2, 2026 — Pliant Technologies will highlight its CrewCom CXD‑32CF 32×32 Dante®/AES67 Digital Audio Network Interface, a powerful connectivity solution designed to expand routing flexibility and streamline integration across its established CrewCom wireless intercom system as well as any other AES67/Dante based source, including Pliant’s newly introduced CrewCom Flex™ frameless matrix IP platform, at the 2026 IBC Show (Stand 10.F31).

The CrewCom CXD-32CF 32×32 I/ODigital Audio Network Interface is a 32×32 I/O interface that provides audio routing from CrewCom Wireless using standard AoIP infrastructures. Ideal for broadcast, large‑scale productions, rental houses, theaters, and houses of worship, this half-rack device can be powered with either net power over a CrewNet copper connection or via the supplied 48VDC power supply (PPS-48V-02).

“As productions increasingly adopt distributed, IP‑based workflows, the CXD‑32CF serves as a reliable bridge between CrewCom Wireless intercom systems and the wider ecosystem of Dante/AES67‑enabled audio devices used throughout the industry,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales, Pliant Technologies.” It significantly expands CrewCom’s capabilities by allowing digital connectivity to AES67/Dante based audio. The CXD-32CF creates a conduit between CrewCom Wireless, CrewCom Flex, and any other AoIP network-based communication systems across the production industry.”

The CrewCom CXD‑32CF supports Pliant’s broader technology roadmap, converging wired, wireless, and virtual intercom on a standards‑based AES67/SMPTE ST 2110 backbone. This enables hybrid, remote, and distributed workflows with no single point of failure. This includes provision for both copper and fiber connectivity along with support of both primary and secondary redundant digital audio network ports for ultimate peace of mind.

Combined with the upcoming release of CrewWare 2.0 software, this new hardware interface will easily integrate into the CrewCom ecosystem, simplifying configuration, routing, and monitoring while providing a streamlined path for connecting CrewCom Wireless and CrewCom Flex deployments to industry‑standard AoIP networks.