Terra Innovatum SOLO(TM) Design Aligns with U.S. NRC’s Recent Considerations of Streamlined Licensing Path for Proliferation-Resistant Micro-Modular Reactors

SOLO™’s Non-Proliferation Approach Aligns with U.S. NRC’s Proposed Licensing Framework Criteria for Low Risk, Proliferation-Resistant Micro Modular Reactors

Terra Innovatum Srl (“Terra Innovatum,” or the “Company”), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, and GSR III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today issued the following statement in support of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (“NRC”) long-term vision for micro-modular reactor licensing, following the NRC’s public meetings on July 17-18, 2025:

“We are encouraged by the NRC’s recent public dialogue and their proposed rulemaking regarding future streamlined licensing for micro-modular and other low risk reactors. In particular, we support the NRC’s introduction of limits on the type and quantity of proliferation materials – or ‘Special Nuclear Materials’ (SNM) such as uranium or plutonium – in its proposed fundamental entry criteria, which further validates and aligns with SOLOTM‘s Safeguards by Design approach.

In Picture: A rendering of the SOLO™ reactor seamlessly integrated within a commercial real estate setting.

From the earliest stages of development in 2018, we conceived our micro-modular reactor with a clear global mission: to deliver a safe, low risk, and non-proliferant nuclear energy solution suitable for deployment in diverse environments around the world. Recognizing the unique challenges associated with the use of SNM, we emphasized proliferation resistance not as an afterthought, but as a core design principle.

Our reactor has been embedded with safeguards which aim to limit unauthorized access, diversion, or repurposing of fissile materials and align with guidance from the International Atomic Energy Agency and Department of Energy.

SOLOTM‘s compact, sealed core design, limits SNM while incorporating a real-time core measurement to prevent the misuse of these materials. Additionally, our decision to use standard Low Enriched Uranium fuel supports international non-proliferation objectives while leveraging existing fuel infrastructure and licensing precedents.

We commend the NRC for its transparent, inclusive approach to rulemaking and look forward to participating in the formal comment process. Terra Innovatum remains committed to working with domestic and international stakeholders to advance the responsible deployment of micro-modular reactors – and to ensuring that designs like SOLOTM continue to lead the way.”

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum’s mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: www.terrainnovatum.com.

SOURCE: TERRA INNOVATUM SRL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire