Modesto Mortgage Broker Leverages New California Borrower Protection Bill to Empower Local Homeowners

First Capital Mortgage Inc., a top mortgage broker in Modesto, CA, today announced enhanced client support strategies in response to California Assembly Bill 238 (“AB 238”), which advances mortgage forbearance relief for homeowners. The move further establishes the company’s leadership in helping local residents navigate evolving mortgage regulations.

First Capital Mortgage Responds to Legislative Shift

On June 18, 2025, California’s Senate Judiciary Committee approved AB 238, which broadens mortgage forbearance protections for borrowers affected by wildfires and other financial hardships. As the bill progresses toward final adoption, First Capital Mortgage Inc. is updating its client resources to reflect the most current provisions latimes.com+1latimes.com+1fastdemocracy.com.

“AB 238 is a pivotal development for California homeowners,” says Steve McNeal, CEO of First Capital Mortgage Inc. “As a dedicated mortgage broker, we’re working closely with residents to apply these protections – ensuring eligible clients secure payment relief and stay in their homes.”

Why This Matters for Modesto Homeowners

Local Impact: Wildfires and financial strain can disrupt mortgage payments. AB 238 offers stronger safeguards for affected residents.

Industry Context: With California’s 30‑year fixed mortgage rate at ~6.70% and national average near 6.82% as of June 27, 2025 bankrate.com, navigating relief options can reduce financial burden.

Modesto-Specific Support: As a trusted mortgage broker in Modesto, CA, First Capital Mortgage Inc. provides personalized reviews of eligibility and assistance with lender negotiations.

Expert Analysis & Client-Centered Solutions

First Capital Mortgage Inc. integrates deep industry knowledge with proactive service tailored to AB 238’s unfolding regulations:

Free Consultations: Homeowners can schedule sessions to learn if they qualify for new forbearance terms under AB 238.

Ongoing Education: The firm hosts community webinars and publishes local guides to explain legislative impacts on mortgages.

Collaborative Advocacy: The company collaborates with lenders and real estate professionals to ensure smooth implementation of borrower protections.

“Educating our clients is key,” explains Steve. “We equip every homeowner with actionable insights – bridging the gap between new legislation and real‑world financial outcomes.”

Strengthening Community Trust & Market Authority

By advancing its services in line with AB 238, First Capital Mortgage Inc. underscores its commitment to enhancing client support, expanding access to mortgage expertise, and bolstering its local reputation as Modesto’s leading mortgage broker.

Call to Action

Homeowners are encouraged to contact First Capital Mortgage Inc. today to confirm AB 238 eligibility, explore personalized relief plans, and strengthen long‑term mortgage security. Visit their Google Business Profile to book a consultation or read verified reviews.

About First Capital Mortgage Inc.

First Capital Mortgage Inc., based in Modesto, CA, is a full‑service mortgage brokerage specializing in purchase, refinance, and borrower advocacy. With a focus on education and personalized guidance, the firm is dedicated to helping local families secure optimal financing and weather economic shifts with confidence.

Copyright © 2025 | First Capital Mortgage Inc. TN NMLS #2527671 | CA NMLS #2228346 | Licensed In: CA & TN

