Termeer Foundation Names Renowned Medical Illustrator Chidiebere Ibe as a 2024 Termeer Scholar

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Termeer Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on empowering life science innovators until every patient has a cure, has named Chidiebere Ibe, BSc, as a 2024 Termeer Scholar. Ibe is a Forbes-featured medical illustrator, TEDx speaker, medical student, the founder of ProjectKreate and Championing Change Africa, and the Lead Medical Illustrator at the HMS International Center for Genetic Disease.





Ibe’s world-renowned illustrations focus on advocating for improved healthcare outcomes by integrating diverse imagery into medical academia. His work, the black fetus illustration, went viral in 2021, received global recognition, and elevated discourse around the need for the inclusion of diverse races and body types in medical literature.

“Chidiebere’s commitment to representation is why we’re honored to have him as a Termeer Scholar,” said Catharine Smith, Executive Director of the Termeer Foundation. “To achieve our goal of ensuring every patient has a cure, we must consider every patient. Chidiebere’s inclusive illustrations highlight and remind the medical community that we must include the rich tapestry of varied races and ethnicities in our academic endeavors to ensure consistent, exceptional patient care for all.”

Ibe is currently a team member of the Medical Inclusion and Diversity Art Program (MIDAP) at Harvard Medical School’s International Center for Genetic Disease (HMS-iCGD). MIDAP aims to address and promote diversity and representation in medicine and life sciences through visual art. Ibe will carry out his work at HMS-iCGD, and his involvement in MIDAP aligns with the Termeer Foundation’s mission to foster inclusivity and create opportunities for individuals from underrepresented communities in biotech and life sciences.

Dr. Amirreza Haghighi, Director of Research and Education at the Harvard Medical School International Center for Genetic Diseases and Lecturer in Medicine at Harvard Medical School, reflected: “We are delighted that Chidiebere Ibe has been named a 2024 Termeer Scholar; his contributions to medical diversity through art have been remarkable.” He added: “At Harvard Medical School International Center for Genetic Diseases and through MIDAP, we are committed to tackling healthcare disparities by developing analytical methods to assess diversity in medical images and illustrations, building a free and accessible repository of diverse medical illustrations, and organizing training programs to promote equitable representation. We are grateful to the Termeer Foundation for their generous support of Chidiebere’s work, and we are confident that his work as a Termeer Scholar at our Center will continue to challenge biases and result in a significantly positive impact.”

In addition to Ibe’s acclaim and founding roles, Ibe is also the Creative Director at the Young Continental Association of African Neurosurgical Societies, the Creative Director and Chief Medical Illustrator for the Journal of Global Neurosurgery, serves as a Junior Committee Member for the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies, and the lead medical illustrator at the International Centre for Genetic Diseases at Harvard Medical School.

“Being named as a 2024 Termeer Scholar provides me with the opportunity to expand my work, connect with great mentors, and bring more visibility and accessibility of work,” said Ibe. “Receiving this generous grant will support me immensely in building a powerful yet creative repository of diverse medical illustrations and animations that will change the paradigm of how we learn medicine, science, and how we see every patient!”

In addition to grant funds, Ibe will have access to the Termeer Foundation’s values-driven leadership programming, coaching, mentorship, and network building opportunities.

The Termeer Foundation would like to thank Dr. Amirreza Haghighi and the Harvard Medical School International Center for Genetic Disease for their willingness to accept the funds to allow for the support of Chidiebere’s work.

ABOUT THE TERMEER SCHOLARS



The Termeer Scholar Award elevates academics and non-profit leaders who are passionate about creating change for patients, are people-focused, and are looking to translate their early-stage ideas into real-world applications. The Award supports individuals with the intention of solving the biggest problems in human health. Those selected as Termeer Scholars receive a grant to support professional development, knowledge advancement, and/or stakeholder engagement. Termeer Scholars also have access to the Termeer Foundation’s values-driven leadership programming encompassing professional development, coaching, mentoring, and network building.

ABOUT THE TERMEER FOUNDATION



The Termeer Foundation is a nonprofit organization working to connect the world of healthcare innovators until every patient has a cure. We build and support an ever-expanding network of biotech entrepreneurs, CEOs, academics, and other innovators because we believe that helping people succeed will ultimately help their innovations reach patients. Our support includes mentoring, networking, professional development, and financial grants intended to facilitate connections, break down silos, strengthen skillsets, and ultimately enable a diverse array of current and future healthcare leaders who bring much-needed solutions to patients. Find out more about The Termeer Foundation and how you can support, engage with, and join our network at www.termeerfoundation.org and on LinkedIn @TermeerFoundation.

