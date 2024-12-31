Brooklyn Brewery Launches “Calling All Makers” Grant Program to Empower Creative Innovators Across Five Disciplines

Winners in Food & Drink, Art, Music, Activism, and Entrepreneurship will Each Receive a $10K Grant, Mentorship Opportunities, and a Trip to NYC

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brooklyn Brewery is excited to introduce the “Calling All Makers” grant program, a new initiative designed to support and celebrate creativity across multiple fields. As a long-time leader in the craft beer movement and innovator in their own right, Brooklyn Brewery has always been dedicated to fostering the creativity, innovation, and passions of their community. Through this program, the brewery aims to empower individuals that have the potential to positively influence their respective fields.









Calling All Makers” will award five winners based in the U.S. across five categories – Food & Drink Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Arts, Music, and Activism with a $10,000 grant to help bring their creative vision to life. In addition to the grant, winners will receive a trip to New York City to visit the brewery in Williamsburg, a one-on-one coaching session with their category’s judge, the opportunity to be featured on Brooklyn Brewery’s platforms in 2025, a party to celebrate them, and more.

Brooklyn Brewery draws inspiration from its community and is committed to supporting those who make it thrive. Since its beginnings in 1988, when it embraced Brooklyn’s culture of innovation to bring brewing back to the borough, the brewery has exemplified the spirit of ingenuity and creativity. Today, the “Calling All Makers” program reflects that same ethos, aiming to support individuals pushing boundaries in food and drink, art, music, and activism.

“Brooklyn Brewery is proud to be a part of the long tradition of entrepreneurship and enterprise of Brooklyn and New York City,” said Brooklyn Brewery’s Co-founder, Steve Hindy. “This contest celebrates that tradition and awards the creativity that has made the United States a beacon for makers all over the world.”

The submission period runs from October 22nd through December 31st, 2024, and is open to individuals and projects at various stages of development.

The “Calling All Makers” categories and judges include:

Food & Drink Innovation



Judge: Garrett Oliver, Brewmaster, Brooklyn Brewery



Garrett Oliver – the James Beard Award-winning, globally celebrated Brewmaster, and founder of The Michael James Jackson Foundation for Brewing and Distilling, an organization dedicated to funding scholarship awards for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color within the brewing and distilling trades – has shaped the craft beer world for decades. Known for pushing boundaries, he has written acclaimed books, earned numerous awards, and championed American craft beer on a global scale. His recent innovations have received international praise including pioneering the use of zero-input ancient African super-grain Fonio in beer. Garrett will be looking for applicants who are also helping pioneer the future of food and drink. This category seeks individuals developing new, sustainable, and delicious concepts in food and drink that have the potential to shape the menus of the future. From ancient super-grains to alternative proteins and inventive flavors, applicants should have a clear story of their work so far and a vision for their future impact.



Entrepreneurship



Judge: Steve Hindy, Co-founder, Brooklyn Brewery



Steve Hindy, co-founder of Brooklyn Brewery, has been a driving force in turning a small home brewing operation into an internationally recognized brand. Starting Brooklyn Brewery with his partner, Tom Potter, Steve helped transform the company from humble brewhouse sketches into a global name in craft beer. A champion of entrepreneurs and dreamers, Steve has supported countless innovators throughout his career. He will be seeking entrepreneurs creating new products, exciting services, and boundary-busting concepts that have the potential to improve lives. This category is for those who are developing ideas that make people’s lives easier, more satisfying, or more fun, and are ready to take their venture to the next level. Steve will focus on early to mid-stage companies and creators who are beginning to scale their operations and seeking their next step for growth.

Arts



Judge: Lauren Martin, Illustrator



Lauren Martin, a New York City-based illustrator known for her playful and vibrant designs, has captivated audiences around the globe. Drawing inspiration from the humor found in nature and everyday life, Lauren’s work has been showcased in campaigns with major brands such as Uniqlo, Nike, Apple, and Only NY, along with Brooklyn Brewery. Her bright, whimsical creations have earned her a dedicated following and widespread acclaim. Lauren will be looking for artists of all styles who are bringing color to the world and energy to people’s lives. This category celebrates creativity that moves audiences, from large-scale works to intimate pieces. Applicants should be creating brilliant work with a unique perspective and be ready to take their art to bigger, bolder places.

Music



Judge: Saidah Blount, Executive Director, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!



Music industry veteran Saidah Blount serves as the Executive Director of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!, New York City’s oldest outdoor music festival. With two decades of experience in the music industry, she has cultivated an impressive portfolio, producing sonic projects and platforms for major global brands like NPR Music and Cornerstone/The FADER and created award-winning shows for Sonos Radio. Known for her keen ear and passion for innovation, she will be seeking musicians and bands that are pushing the boundaries of their genre or creating something entirely new. This category welcomes old-school styles, genre-bending compositions, and groundbreaking sounds. Applicants should be making music that turns heads and makes people move, and be ready to share their creations with the world.

Activism



Judge: Stacy Lentz, Co-founder, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative



Stacy Lentz, co-owner of The Stonewall Inn and CEO and co-founder of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, has dedicated her life to advancing equality and improving the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. Through her work, Stacy has supported grassroots LGBTQ+ activists globally and played a key role in iconic events such as NYC Pride Week and outreach efforts in underserved areas across the U.S. With her deep commitment to activism, Stacy will be looking for grassroots organizers and community activists working to create a freer, more equitable society. This category is for individuals confronting new challenges or addressing systemic injustices to make a positive impact in their communities. Applicants should demonstrate a commitment to their cause and be ready to develop their strategies and broaden their reach.

To apply and for more details about the “Calling All Makers” program, visit www.brooklynbrewery.com/callingallmakers.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY:

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we are always in the making, drawing inspiration from our local community of innovators, makers, and doers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to 30 states and over 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.

