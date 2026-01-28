Teragonia Announces Breakout Momentum and More Than Tripling ARR, Driven by New and Expanding Relationships with Private Equity Sponsor Firms and Portfolio Companies

Growth Fueled by Accelerating Market Penetration, Key Platform Advancements, and Surging Talent Acquisition and Team Growth

Teragonia, a leader in AI-powered Value Orchestration technology for the private equity industry and PE-backed operating companies, today announced its strongest year on record. During 2025, the company more than tripled its ARR, expanded its sponsor footprint, and delivered major enhancements across its Value Orchestration platform.

Top Line Growth – Teragonia grew annual recurring subscription and service revenue by more than 220%, driven by increasing adoption of Value Orchestration as PE firms seek faster, more accountable execution across their portfolios. Growth was driven by expansion at the individual portco level, intra-portfolio expansion and net-new sponsor relationships.

New PE Sponsor Partnerships – Teragonia doubled the number of sponsor PEs it’s formally partnered with, strengthening its position as the execution layer for mid-market private equity. Reflecting a rapid acceleration in category adoption, Teragonia now serves a sponsor network with an aggregate ~$400B in AUM – a 10x year-over-year jump in portfolio reach. This milestone underscores the shift toward Value Orchestration as a standard for driving predictable EBITDA growth across the mid-market.

Product Advancement – Teragonia significantly advanced every major component of its flagship Astradis ™ platform, built on two patent-pending innovations: the Trust Layer that enables LLM-agnostic hallucination mitigation, and proprietary agentic data modeling – enabling operators to surface high-leverage opportunities faster and close the loop from signal to action within value creation windows. In addition, Teragonia recently announced a new AI-driven Pricing Suite, for unifying price governance, elasticity modeling, bundling, and promotional optimization, all of which help PE-backed operators turn pricing complexity into measurable EBITDA lift.

Team Growth – Teragonia added new advisors and expanded its AI, data science, and product teams to support the next phase of platform scale and business growth. In 2025, experienced team members and advisors joined Teragonia with backgrounds from companies like Google, EY, Deloitte, KPMG, Dataiku, Cerebri, Oliver Wyman, and others. These additions reinforce the company’s focus on accelerating innovation and strengthening execution support across business functions.

Geographic Expansion – The company expanded its global footprint with new offices in Bengaluru, Dallas, New York and Toronto, enhancing client access and creating hubs for continued talent accumulation. Teragonia maintains headquarters in Chicago and now operates across multiple global locations.

“We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how private equity creates value. In 2025, we proved that Value Orchestration is more than just a new category of technology; it’s a critical operating discipline for the modern era of private equity,” said Thomas T. Thomas, co-founder and chief executive officer of Teragonia. “Our growth and momentum reflect a market that’s rapidly moving past retrospective analytics, toward a future where every signal is an action, and every portfolio company has the intelligence to realize its full potential,” he added.

