Silver Oak Advisors Expands National Footprint with Addition of Industry Veteran John Lammert and Specialized Tax Team

Silver Oak Advisors, LLC, a premier national property tax advisory firm, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its capabilities with the addition of John Lammert and his four-person team. This strategic move bolsters Silver Oak’s expertise in complex industrial valuation, bankruptcy restructuring, and fleet management, further solidifying the firm’s position as a leader in the property tax consulting sector.

Lammert joins Silver Oak Advisors as a senior executive, bringing over 25 years of diverse experience in real estate appraisal, asset management, and tax advocacy. Formerly the Executive Vice President at A.T. Tax Advisory (a division of Assessment Technologies, Ltd.), Lammert has overseen adjusted liabilities exceeding $500 million across 450 jurisdictions nationwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome John and his team to Silver Oak,” said Brian Scully, Senior Managing Director at Silver Oak Advisors. “John’s reputation for handling high-stakes, complex valuation cases-particularly in the bankruptcy and restructuring space-is unmatched. His team’s arrival allows us to immediately offer a broader suite of highly specialized services to our clients, ranging from oil and gas valuation to complex industrial appeals.”

Deepening Technical Expertise

The addition of the Lammert team significantly enhances Silver Oak Advisors’ service offerings in several key verticals, including:

Bankruptcy & Restructuring: Providing “true recovery” opportunities for distressed companies by re-evaluating property tax claims both in and out of court.

Complex Industrial & Manufacturing: Specializing in the valuation of large-scale facilities where functional and economic obsolescence are critical factors.

Oil & Gas & Energy: Leveraging specialized engineering insights to ensure fair market value assessments for upstream, midstream, and downstream assets.

Fleet Management: offering comprehensive compliance and valuation reduction strategies for national leasing and rental fleets.

“Joining forces with Silver Oak Advisors provides our team with the perfect platform to deliver high-level advocacy on a national scale,” said John Lammert. “We share a commitment to aggressive, market-based valuation strategies that protect our clients’ bottom line. I look forward to bringing our specific experience in complex property types to Silver Oak’s robust client base.”

Lammert holds the prestigious MAI and SRA designations from the Appraisal Institute and serves as an industry partner with the American Automotive Leasing Association (AALA). Prior to his consulting career, he served as Executive Director of Real Estate Investments at USAA Real Estate Company.

About Silver Oak Advisors

Silver Oak Advisors, LLC is a national property tax advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. dedicated to minimizing property tax liabilities for commercial and industrial clients. Through a combination of legal, valuation, and engineering expertise, the firm provides comprehensive compliance, appeal, and consulting services designed to ensure fair and equitable taxation for businesses across the United States.

Media Contact: Brian Scully, Senior Managing Director, Silver Oak Advisors 678-848-2893, brian.scully@silveroakadvisors.com, www.silveroakadvisors.com

