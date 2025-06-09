Tencent Games Joins the Playing for the Planet Alliance to Champion Green Gaming

HONG KONG, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Games, a leading global platform for game development, publishing and operations, today announced that it has joined Playing for the Planet as a member. Playing for the Planet is an Alliance of studios, publishers, and games organizations, supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and led by the industry to reduce the environmental impact of gaming and inspire climate action through play.

This collaboration reflects Tencent Games’ commitment to sustainable innovation and environmental responsibility, aligning with Tencent’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its operations and supply chain, by 2030. More importantly, it underscores Tencent’s support of the gaming community and commitment to driving positive change in the industry.

“Tencent Games encompasses a diverse global ecosystem — from our homegrown studios to our global studio network — united by a shared commitment to building a sustainable video games business and future for all,” said Brent Irvin, Corporate Vice President of Tencent. “Joining the Alliance underscores our belief that video games can be a force for good and a powerful platform for paving the way to a greener future. We look forward to close collaboration with partners across the industry to drive climate awareness and action through engaging, innovative gameplay experiences.”

Tencent Games, along with its network of global studios, has already been working closely with the Alliance on its flagship initiative, the Green Game Jam, in which game developers create in-game activations that encourage players to take actions for the planet.

In 2025, Honor of Kings , developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Level Infinite, launched a specially curated forest-themed campaign that integrates ecological conservation into gameplay, which created immersive engagement with the global community.

, developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Level Infinite, launched a specially curated forest-themed campaign that integrates ecological conservation into gameplay, which created immersive engagement with the global community. In 2024, Carbon Island , Tencent Games’ carbon-neutral science game, and PUBG MOBILE , co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and Krafton Inc., participated in Green Game Jam. PUBG MOBILE created the Play for Green global charity campaign. The Official and player-created maps in PUBG MOBILE’s World of Wonder play mode were played over 1.4 billion times, reflecting the campaign’s sustained engagement and global resonance. This campaign won the Media’s Choice Award at the Green Game Award 2024.

, Games’ carbon-neutral science game, and , co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Games and Krafton Inc., participated in Green Game Jam. created the Play for Green global charity campaign. The Official and player-created maps in PUBG MOBILE’s World of Wonder play mode were played over 1.4 billion times, reflecting the campaign’s sustained engagement and global resonance. This campaign won the Media’s Choice Award at the Green Game Award 2024. Carbon Island was launched in 2022. It simulated the path of “Carbon Peaking – Carbon Neutral”, and contained knowledge of emission reduction, low-carbon concepts and carbon sequestration means from various perspectives, such as industrial upgrading and transformation, personal energy-saving and emission reduction, and ecological protection. Carbon Island won the First to Implement Award from the Green Game Jam in 2022.

was launched in 2022. It simulated the path of “Carbon Peaking – Carbon Neutral”, and contained knowledge of emission reduction, low-carbon concepts and carbon sequestration means from various perspectives, such as industrial upgrading and transformation, personal energy-saving and emission reduction, and ecological protection. won the First to Implement Award from the Green Game Jam in 2022. Craz3 Match, developed by TiMi Studio Group, reached players in China with engaging interactive content and educational information, guiding the players to explore the relationship between humans and nature. The campaign won the First to Implement Award in the 2021 Green Game Jam.

As a committed advocate for sustainability in gaming, Tencent Games and its network studios will continue to champion green action through the Green Game Jam, while collaborating with industry partners and experts to explore new programs that inspire positive environmental awareness among younger players.

As part of the commitment, Tencent Games will support the Alliance and gaming industry in its sustainability endeavors by developing training programs that empower game developers to integrate sustainability principles in their development practices, from energy-efficient operations to eco-conscious game design. Tencent Games is also collaborating with the Alliance to explore the development of an environmental awareness initiative for university students.

“The video games industry has the ability to engage, inspire and captivate the imaginations of billions of people across the world. This makes them a really important partner in addressing the nature and climate emergencies,” said Sam Barratt, Chief of Youth, Education, and Advocacy at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). “We are delighted that Tencent Games is committing to take further action on this agenda. Working with the video games industry to strengthen a collaborative and collective approach to reduce carbon emissions and build a more sustainable world is a mission more urgent than ever.”

Tencent Games has been recognized for its sustainability initiatives. The company was awarded the Sustainability Award at Gamescom 2024, for its action-oriented commitments to operating its business sustainability.

About Tencent Games

Tencent Games was launched in 2003, and has since grown into a leading global platform for game development, publishing and operation, as well as the operator of the largest online game community in China. It is dedicated to offering engaging and high quality interactive entertainment experiences for players around the world. Tencent Games now offers more than 170 in-house developed and licensed games across 200 countries and regions, which provides hundreds of millions of users with cross-platform interactive entertainment experiences. Honor of Kings, PUBG MOBILE, League of Legends, Call of Duty: Mobile and Brawl Stars are some of our most popular titles around the world.

About the Playing for the Planet Alliance

The Playing For The Planet Alliance was launched during the Climate Summit at UN Headquarters in New York. In total, the members of the Alliance have the ability to reach more than 1 billion video game players. In joining the Alliance, members have made commitments ranging from integrating green activations in games, reducing their emissions, and supporting the global environmental agenda through initiatives ranging from planting millions of trees to reducing plastic in their products.

About the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)

The UN Environment Programme is the leading global voice on the environment. It provides leadership and encourages partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing, and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations.

For further information on the Playing for the Planet Alliance, contact alex.avard@playing4theplanet.org

Media Enquires:

Edelman for Tencent Games

June Wong

+852 6986 5822

June.wong@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-games-joins-the-playing-for-the-planet-alliance-to-champion-green-gaming-302476048.html

SOURCE Tencent Games