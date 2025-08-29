Temas Resources Corp. Lodges Prospectus on the ASX

Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company“) (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is pleased to announce that the Company has lodged a prospectus (the “Prospectus“) with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (“ASIC“) in relation to its proposed listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX“).

Under the Prospectus, the Company will offer fifty-five million (55,000,000) common shares in the Company (the “Shares“) in the form of CHESS Depository Interests (“CDIs“) at an issue price of A$0.20 per CDI to raise gross proceeds of A$11,000,000 (the “Offer“). Each CDI will represent one underlying Share. The Prospectus will also enable the Company to comply with the admission requirements of Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules, as part of its application for admission to the official list of ASX. The Offer is expected to open on or around September 5, 2025, and is expected to close on September 19, 2025, with the expected commencement of trading of CDIs on the ASX to be on or around September 30, 2025.

The Company has appointed PAC Partners Securities Pty Ltd and Sandton Capital Advisory Pty Ltd (“Joint Lead Managers“) as joint lead managers to the Offer.

The net proceeds of the Offer will be used for additional testing and advancement of the Company’s platform RCL metallurgical technology, additional technology patent filings, purchase of the remaining issued and outstanding shares of ORF Technologies Inc., ongoing mineral exploration at the Lac Brûlé and La Blache Ti02 Projects, working capital and administrative costs.

The Company has absolute discretion regarding the allocation of CDIs to applicants under the Offer and may reject an application or allocate a lesser number of CDIs than applied for by the applicant. The Company also reserves the right to aggregate any applications that it believes may be multiple applications for the same person.

A copy of the Prospectus will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s profile. However, the Offer is only open to investors who are invited by the Company to participate and with a registered address in Australia. Investors outside Australia (including Canadian residents) may not participate.

The dual listing is subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.

In accordance with section 734(6) of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Company advises in respect of the Offer of CDIs under the Prospectus:

the issuer of the CDIs is Temas Resources Corp. ARBN 687 644 248;

the Prospectus is available online for Australian residents only at www.temasresources.com/ or by contacting the Company by email at ir@temasresources.com;

the offer of CDIs will only be made in, or accompanied by, a copy of the Prospectus;

a person should consider the Prospectus in deciding whether to acquire the CDIs;

anyone who wishes to acquire the CDIs will need to complete the application form that will be in, or will accompany, the Prospectus;

the offer of CDIs under the Prospectus will only be made available to persons receiving the Prospectus in Australia; and

the offer of CDIs under the Prospectus will not be available to residents of Canada.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) owns a suite of advanced green mineral processing technologies, which it is not only applying to its mineral exploration projects in North America but also looking to license with industry partners in need of proactive commercial solutions worldwide. The novel suite of technologies is applicable to many different metals and rare earth elements and studies have shown that it reduces the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction while significantly improving operating margins through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies. Additionally, the Company owns 100% of the exclusive mineral rights to two titanium, vanadium and iron bearing properties in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are central to our national mineral independence, and titanium is a key aerospace and defense industry metal.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries:

Tim Fernback

President and CEO

tfernback@shaw.ca

Jane Morgan

Jane Morgan Management

Mob: +61 405 555 618

jm@janemorganmanagement.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the terms of the Offer, the completion of the Offer, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offer, the acceptance of the Prospectus by the ASX, the use of proceeds of the Offer and the proposed ASX listing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Temas, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks that the Offer and the ASX listing may not be completed, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological results and other data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting submissions and reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Temas undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

