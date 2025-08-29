Omni Transloading & Logistics and Omni Bulk Services, Back Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern Merger as “Transformative” for U.S. Freight

Omni Transloading & Logistics, a multimodal transportation and warehousing provider, and Omni Bulk Services, operators of rail bulk facilities, today announced their strong support for the proposed merger between Union Pacific Railroad and Norfolk Southern Corporation. This combination of two freight rail giants will create the first truly transcontinental railroad in U.S. history, connecting over 50,000 miles of track across 43 states from coast to coast. Both Omni Transloading & Logistics and Omni Bulk Services believe the merger will unlock major benefits for American shippers, making coast-to-coast freight service faster and more efficient.

By uniting the eastern and western rail networks, the Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger promises to streamline the nation’s supply chain. Shippers, large and small can expect single-line rail service from the Atlantic to the Pacific, eliminating costly handoffs between separate railroads and reducing transit times by days on critical routes. The combined network will also offer new routing options, helping businesses reach more markets and providing a truck-competitive transportation alternative that eases highway congestion.

Arturo Sanchez, President of both Omni Transloading & Logistics, and Omni Bulk Services praised the announcement: “We are excited to see Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern join forces. This merger is truly transformative – a game-changer that will make coast-to-coast rail shipping more efficient than ever,” said Sanchez. “For our customers, a unified UP-NS railroad means they can move goods across the country on one rail line, which translates to faster deliveries and lower transportation costs. We’ve seen first-hand how seamless rail-truck connections help shippers, and with these railroads united, the opportunities to streamline supply chains will only grow. Omni Bulk Services currently operates sites for both UP and NS. Without a doubt this combination is great for America. We fully support the merger and urge swift approval.”

As an operator of rail-served transload facilities across the U.S., Omni Transloading & Logistics and Omni Bulk Services plays a key role in linking rail cars and trucks, allowing companies without direct rail access to benefit from long-haul rail service. Both companies have witnessed rising demand for these integrated solutions, as manufacturers and distributors seek to cut costs and improve reliability by incorporating rail into their logistics. The Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger will extend such benefits nationwide, making it easier for Omni’s clients – from importers using Florida’s ports to exporters sending goods westward – to ship seamlessly on a single railroad network, where today Omni Transloading & Logistics operates several rail-served warehouse facilities.

Omni Transloading & Logistics and Omni Bulk Services commend Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern for their vision and commitment to strengthening America’s freight infrastructure. Both companies are confident the merged railroad will deliver superior service, spur innovation, and support economic growth while maintaining the highest safety standards. “Railroads have long been the backbone of our country’s transportation network,” added Sanchez. “This merger fortifies that backbone, and we’re proud to stand behind it every step of the way.”

