Temas Completes Drill Program Targeting Critical Minerals and Rare Earth Elements

Highlights

2,302 m of HQ diamond drilling successfully completed at the La Blache Vanadium Titanomagnetite Critical Mineral Project in Quebec, Canada.

Drill core assays to be sent to ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) geochemistry facilities in Lachine, Quebec – results expected to flow starting January 2026.

181 historic holes totalling 36,614m of core to be re-assayed targeting Gallium and other Rare Earth Elements (“REE”).

Program designed to expand & upgrade the Farrell-Taylor Massive Oxide (“MO”) inferred resource of 108.8m tonnes at 17.83% Titanium (TiO2), 0.32% Vanadium (V 2 O 5 ) and 59.4% Iron (Fe 2 O 3 ).

Early observations indicate the presence of Gallium and Scandium, as well as Titanium and Vanadium.

Phase 2 drilling is being planned for early/mid CY2026.

Drill core to support the development of Temas’ patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (“RCL”) technology, a new generation progressing technology that reduces costs by up to 65% and enhances recovery of Titanium, Vanadium, Rare Earth and other Critical Metals.

Initial results from RCL technology development expected in early CY2026.

Discussions to jointly develop the RCL technology on third-party ore including gold, silver, nickel and REE are ongoing with updates expected early in the new year

Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company“) (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to report the completion of its fall/winter HQ diamond drilling campaign at its La Blache property in Quebec, Canada.

With drilling now complete, Temas will undertake a full core analysis and assay testing program to refine its geological model and advance geometallurgical testwork for its proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leach (“RCL”) platform technology.

This fall/winter exploration program delivered approximately 2,302 m of HQ diamond drilling focussed on the Farrell-Taylor deposit and represent the first of several planned exploration phases planned at La Blache. Additional exploration in 2026 will include definition drilling the Lac Schmoo deposit, the Hervieux East and the Hervieux West deposits on the La Blache property. Results from this program will support upgrading the existing 208.5 million tonne inferred resource, underpinning conversion to higher-confidence categories and contributing to a maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) during CY2026.

Tim Fernback, CEO, of Temas Resources commented:

“Now that our fall/winter exploration program at La Blache has been successfully completed, we are getting ready to submit the drill core to ALS Geochemical for follow-on assays. Our review of the prior drilling at La Blache, has identified significant signatures for both Scandium and Gallium, in addition to the Titanium, Vanadium and Iron. These critical metals are required for the development of high-performance aerospace equipment alloys and semiconductors respectively and will result in additional value to our planned MRE.”

“La Blache is a large, complex and highly prospective deposit, and this program positions us to integrate our proprietary RCL processing technology into future development work. The patented RCL process has demonstrated encouraging results in pilot studies; however, further independent verification and feasibility-level studies are required to confirm performance which is ideally suited for treating increasingly complex polymetallic mineral deposits like La Blache.”

“Temas plans to both license and joint venture the use of this technology internationally now that it has been shown to assist on developing metallurgically complex Gold, Silver, Nickel, Critical Mineral and Rare Earth Element deposits. The Company notes that the RCL cost reduction estimates are based on internal pilot-scale studies and have not yet been independently verified in a JORC-compliant feasibility study.”

The downhole elemental grade variation from LB-22-07 (Figure 1), which intersected ~87m true thickness of continuous Massive Oxide (“MO”), demonstrates the consistency and scale of mineralisation targeted by Temas. The Company is focused on these MO deposits as the main repository for five critical elements (Ti, V, Cr, Ga, Sc), as well as several major elements that can be rendered through the RCL process as co-products. Average elemental grades from all 405 assayed intercepts for the MO in Temas’ 2022 program align closely with those of LB-22-07, reinforcing continuity across the Farrell-Taylor deposit.

Mr. David Caldwell, Temas Chief Operating Officer, commented:

“During a 2022 drill campaign, Temas drilled eight holes at Farrell-Taylor to validate historical data for use in a multi-commodity resource model. In addition to the three originally targeted elements, Temas systematically also assayed for a full spectrum of trace and critical elements, which revealed elevated results for both Scandium and Gallium.”

“The consistency of mineralization in the La Blache MO is striking both within LB-22-07 and across all 2022 holes is encouraging. We are designing a comprehensive re-assay program for all historic core at Hervieux East, Hervieux West and Farrell-Taylor to ensure the full multi-element potential is captured across the 14.5km trend.”

PREVIOUS ASSAY RESULTS ( 2022 DRILLING PROGRAM ) AT LA BLACHE

Figure 1: Assay results from LB-22-07 Massive Oxide (~87 m True Thickness)

All data shown in Figure 1 were previously disclosed in the Company’s Prospectus dated 29 August 2025

Mr. Caldwell continues “Importantly, Temas has consolidated 100% ownership of all major mineral showings and has secured all 181 historical drill holes, totalling 36,614m at its La Baie facility. Re-assaying this core represents over CAD$35 million in re-acquisition savings, several years of development time and significant accelerates our path toward feasibility-level studies by providing a large, high-quality dataset.”

Picture 1 & 2: HQ drill core from La Blache Vanadium Titanomagnetite Critical Mineral Project in Quebec, Canada

REGENERATIVE CHLORIDE LEACH (“RCL”) TECHNOLOGY UPDATE

Core from the current drill program, as well as historic core, will further enable the refinement of the RCL technology. We expect to get our testing program underway in January with initial results in February and March. The RCL technology is not only key to unlocking the value of our projects – it has significant potential to enable the economic extraction of many types of complex mineralised systems around the world. Discussions to develop the RCL on third party ore including Gold, Silver, Nickel, REE and Critical Minerals, are well underway and we expect to be able to update the market on these throughout the new year.

MAP OF THE TEMAS LA BLACHE PROPERTY

Figure 2: Location of the La Blanche tenure and drill demonstrated mineralised zones

All data shown in Figure 2 were previously disclosed in the Company’s Prospectus dated 29 August 2025

Foreign Resource Cautionary Statements

Details regarding the foreign mineral resource estimate, project details and associated exploration results are set out in the Company’s Prospectus dated 29 August 2025 (the “Prospectus”). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Prospectus is available on the Company’s website at www.temasresources.com/investors or through the ASX platform under announcement dated 15 July 2025.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the foreign resource estimate and exploration results in this original Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The estimates of the quantity and grade of mineralisation for the La Blache Project are set out in the La Blache Project in the Prospectus and are “foreign estimates” within the meaning of the ASX listing rules and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. A competent person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code.

Disclaimer

No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this announcement will be achieved or proved correct. Except for the statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisors, and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this announcement and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for an loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this announcement or any effort or omission therefrom. The Company will not update of keep current the information contained in this announcement or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in the announcement are subject to change without notice.

Competent Person’s / Qualified Person’s Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the La Blache and Lac Brûlé Titanium-Vanadium Projects in Québec, Canada, is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr Malcolm Castle, BSc (Hons), GCertAppFin (Sec Inst), MAusIMM, Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd.

Mr. Castle’s role as Competent Person is limited to the geological information and Exploration Results disclosed in this announcement. He has not reviewed or reported on metallurgical testwork, processing technology, or economic assessments.

Mr. Castle is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM). He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration, and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

Mr. Castle is the Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd, which provides independent geological and technical advisory services to Temas Resources Corp. He has reviewed the information presented in this announcement and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd is an independent geological and technical consultancy and has no direct or indirect interest in Temas Resources Corp.

About Temas Resources

Revolutionising Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company’s patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers operational cost reductions – validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing – while reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas’ RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada – La Blache and Lac Brûlé – which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company’s proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialisation and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

