Supercar Advocates: The Vault of Unrivaled Machines & Automotive Mastery

Welcome to the ever-evolving universe of Supercar Advocates, a realm where speed meets storytelling and rarity becomes ritual. Founded and fronted by the magnetic public figure Lecha Khouri-or as most fans know him, Lee-this is not just a garage. It’s a cathedral for connoisseurs. With a staggering 88 cars and 76 Ducati bikes spread across three of the world’s elite cities, Lee’s automotive empire has become one of the most revered collections on the planet.

But this isn’t about owning vehicles. It’s about honoring icons. Let’s take a deep dive into the most recent roars, revivals, and revelations shaking the tarmac and breaking the internet-the latest wave of legends in the Supercar Advocates collection.

Monte Arrives: A WRC Legend Reborn

It all kicked off with Monte-not your average Subaru WRX STI. This isn’t a modified build or a fan tribute. This is the real deal: a 555 Edition, draped in Monte Carlo Blue, equipped with factory spotlights, a roof scoop, and the kind of rally-bred presence that makes grown men stare.

The same model that secured Colin McRae’s 1995 World Rally Championship victory now rests in the vault-alive, loud, and unapologetically rare. It’s not just a Subaru; it’s Subaru’s soul captured in one singular machine.

Red Rocket: The EVO VI Tommi Makinen Roars In

Then, as if the rally gods weren’t already smiling, Supercar Advocates unveiled another piece of motorsport heritage-the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Makinen Edition. Dressed in Factory Passion Red, adorned with the full decal kit, and tuned to pure WRC spirit, this EVO isn’t a tribute. It’s a time machine.

It’s one of the rarest EVOs ever produced, built to honor the four-time WRC champion himself. With pristine mechanicals and the unmistakable growl of rally DNA, it’s a collector’s unicorn that looks ready to tear through gravel and time alike.

Rally Weapon, Revisited: 60 Seconds of Fury

The Makinen machine didn’t just sit pretty. It came alive in an action-packed 60-second feature, thundering through roads like a Red Samurai. Tuned for tarmac, eager for the dirt, this wasn’t just a cinematic showcase. It was WRC adrenaline, captured and unleashed.

The Muscle Enters: Ferrari 599 GTO Takes London

Just when the echoes of turbochargers faded, a new growl emerged-from the heart of Italy, now echoing through London.

Enter the Ferrari 599 GTO-one of just 599 ever made, and even rarer as 1 of only 60 right-hand drives. Finished in Rosso 2007 F1, this beast comes fully loaded-adjustable comfort seats, every single option box ticked, and the unmistakable scream of a naturally aspirated V12.

Raw. Rare. Roaring through the UK collection like a crimson storm.

Godzilla Rises: R34 GT-R V-Spec II S2 Nismo

And then came Godzilla-but not just any variant.

Supercar Advocates brought to life a demo-spec R34 GT-R V-Spec II S2, 1 of only 38 ever made, enhanced by a full Omori Factory chassis refresh. Think: 400+ horsepower, the soul of the R34, the tech of the R35, and a street presence that humbles even modern hypercars. It’s an evolution of a legend-smooth, savage, and engineered to dominate.

The Purple Crown: One-of-One R34 GT-R MNP3 V-Spec

If that wasn’t enough, another GT-R arrived to steal headlines-and hearts.

Presenting a 1-of-1 R34 GT-R MNP3 V-Spec, painted in Midnight Purple III, built by Midori Seibi Center, and finished by NISMO Omori Factory. Over 500HP, forged RB26, upgraded suspension, brakes, and driveline-this isn’t a car. This is JDM royalty, sculpted and street legal. A full feature video turned heads, but seeing it thunder down public roads? Automotive poetry in motion.

Meeting Legends: Smokey Nagata x Supercar Advocates

What followed next wasn’t a car drop-it was a culture bomb.

Lecha Khouri met with none other than Smokey Nagata, the living legend behind Top Secret, where Japanese tuning meets world records. Together, they mapped out what promises to be one of the wildest 1-of-1 collaborations of the decade.

The result? A project so bold, fans have been warned: “You’re not ready.”

Demo Mode: Liberty Walk Widebody Ferrari Joins the Fold

Not long after, a Liberty Walk Widebody Ferrari Demo car made its way into the collection. Straight from Japan, this visual thunderbolt showcases the artistry of Kato-san and the entire Liberty Walk crew-a wild marriage of aggression and elegance, style and speed. This is no ordinary prancing horse. It’s a statement on wheels, and a teaser for something even greater. Because the Supercar Advocates x Liberty Walk collab? It’s happening-and it’s about to blow the doors off conventions.

JDM vs Italian Stallion: The Duel of the Era

What’s better than one iconic machine? Two legendary rivals.

Supercar Advocates set the internet ablaze by placing two titans face to face:

● The Nissan R34 GT-R NISMO R1 – 1 of ~25 ever built by NISMO Omori, featuring a reinforced chassis, R-tune engine, and unfiltered aggression.

● The Ferrari F430 Stick Shift – 1 of ~700 manuals worldwide, boasting a gated shifter, 8,500 RPM redline, and old-school Italian drama.

The ultimate question: JDM thunder or Italian passion? Fans were asked to choose their fighter, but Supercar Advocates simply parked both in their collection-because why pick when you can own both?

The Hidden Jewel: Pre-Merger AMG 560 SEC with a Rolex Clock

And just when enthusiasts thought they’d seen the pinnacle… the crown jewel was unveiled.

A Pre-Merger AMG 560 SEC, acquired from a private ultra-exclusive collection, arrived with a world-first: a factory-fitted ROLEX clock, fully gem-set, integrated into the instrument cluster. Let that sink in.

TV screens, bespoke exterior and interior, unmatched spec sheet-this isn’t just rare, it’s mythical. A car so unique, so perfectly preserved, it may never be repeated again. It’s the most aggressive and exquisite Mercedes coupe ever made, now proudly housed in the Supercar Advocates collection.

Beyond the Machines: Legacy in Full Throttle

From WRC-born legends to JDM unicorns, Italian screamers to German masterpieces, Supercar Advocates doesn’t just collect cars-it curates moments. Behind every vehicle lies a story, a victory, a connection to culture, and a nod to the artistry of engineering.

Lee Khouri has built more than a garage-he’s created a museum of motion, where the rarest of rare vehicles not only live but breathe. From Japan to the UK, from dusty rally trails to polished marble floors, the buzz around Supercar Advocates is only getting louder.

And as for what’s next?

Well, if history tells us anything… you’re not ready.

