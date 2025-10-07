Telvantis Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire AmeriCrew’s Operating Entities

Delivers Strategy of Building Integrated Fiber, Wireless and Edge Data Center Infrastructure Provider; Strong Acquisition Pipeline in Place

Telvantis Inc., formerly Raadr, Inc. (OTCID:RDAR) (“Telvantis” or the “Company”), a Florida-based technology-driven telecommunications and enterprise solutions provider, and AmeriCrew Inc., a New Jersey-based corporation, today announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire each of AmeriCrew’s operating subsidiaries.

Telvantis’ first acquisition delivers on the Company’s US-based growth strategy in a new, high growth vertical. The to-be-acquired AmeriCrew subsidiaries operate on a unique veteran and workforce development employment and apprenticeship model that supports the communities it services with a scalable, high-quality workforce model.

The combined companies will continue to rapidly expand their US footprint in the fiber, 5G wireless and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connectivity and edge-datacenter space. The company’s strategy involves entry into selected high growth markets for local data infrastructure and edge computation to support emerging applications such as AI, Training Workflows, crypto mining and localized hosting platforms. The intention is to rapidly become a dominant, integrated player in the turnkey build, operate and ownership of private networks and high capacity Edge Compute platforms. According to independent research, the edge computation market alone will grow at an annual rate of more than 30% over the coming years and is expected to reach $43 billion by 2030.

The to-be-acquired AmeriCrew subsidiaries will seek to expand through organic and strategic partnerships and acquisitions, to a $2M monthly run rate (MRR) by 1Q2026 and ramp into the 2026 business plan for $40M+ revenues. No common equity will be issued as a part of the transaction. The acquired entities will retain their very experienced, industry-leading management team and operate mainly independent from the holding company. The Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary approvals, in addition to debt holder approvals, and is expected to occur before year-end 2025.

Furthermore, the Company is actively sourcing additional acquisition targets in the same vertical with a focus on fiber and FWA capabilities across the US in strategic locations and expects to provide a very attractive value proposition for future group companies.

“We are very proud to be in a position to deliver on this first acquisition transaction for our shareholders and will warmly welcome much of the former Americrew team to our fast-growing group,” commented Daniel Contreras, CEO of Telvantis Inc. “The wireless and fiber market is at a very interesting and unique point in the US today and, by adding the to-be-acquired Americrew subsidiaries, we expect to be able to be a part of the tremendous growth opportunity there,” added Contreras.

“The acquisition process has been a great opportunity to work closely with the team at Americrew. We share the same vision and ambition to turn our strategy into reality over the coming years,” added Contreras.

“We believe that the deployment of private fiber and 5G Fixed Wireless access networks in communities, anchored by edge data compute capabilities, will be one the next areas of expansive growth in our industry,”commented Kelley Dunne, CEO of AmeriCrew Inc. “We are seeing a lot of commercial momentum right now for a turn-key entity to build, own and operate these types of networks with our community, real estate and commercial partners,” elaborated Dunne.

“The industry feedback is already overwhelmingly positive and together with Telvantis we have a strategic opportunity to be at the forefront of this massive growth in edge computation and local private networks,” concluded Dunne.

“AmeriCrew’s business units’ margin profile, together with its tremendously valuable operating history and customer relationships and contracts are a superb addition to our group,” commented Daniel Gilcher, CFO of Telvantis Inc. “This will not only strengthen and accelerate our uplisting appeal and but also increase the value to our shareholders immediately,” added Gilcher.

“This acquisition is the first addition to the group and we are working on a series of others all across the US,” added Gilcher.

About Telvantis

Telvantis Inc., (OTC:RDAR) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company delivering advanced solutions to operators, enterprises, and network providers worldwide. Through its recent acquisitions of operations in the U.S. and Ireland, Telvantis has strategically expanded its portfolio to encompass cutting-edge 5G technologies, cloud-based communications platforms, and enterprise-grade services. This expansion, combined with a forward-thinking approach, positions Telvantis for accelerated growth and market leadership in the evolving telecommunications landscape.

About Americrew

AmeriCrew Inc. is a New Jersey-based telecommunications company delivering advanced installation, construction and project management services to operators, enterprises, and network providers nationwide. AmeriCrew has 20+ year relationships with many of the tier I carriers, network providers and OEMs in the industry and employs a veteran centric model to bring transitioning military and underemployed veterans into sustainable infrastructure careers.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events and are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including market conditions, competition, and the successful integration of acquired operations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Telvantis Inc.

1680 Michigan Avenue, Suite 700

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Email: ir@telvantis.com

Website: www.telvantis.com

Twitter/X: @Telvantis

LinkedIn: Telvantis

Learn more: www.telvantis.com #Telvantis #Telecom #InvestorUpdate #RDAR

SOURCE: Telvantis Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire