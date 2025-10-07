PlayMetrics Announces Sale of Professional Sports Video Analysis Platform Steva to Cardinal Sports Capital

The transaction underscores PlayMetrics’ commitment to focus exclusively on its core mission: delivering a unified platform that transforms how youth sports organizations operate.

PlayMetrics, a leading provider of operations management software for youth sports organizations, today announced the sale of Steva to Cardinal Sports Capital, a full-service sports advisory and investment firm.

The divestiture follows the June 2025 merger of PlayMetrics and Stack Sports, supported by majority owner of the combined company, Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm. The combined company operates under the leadership of PlayMetrics CEO, Mike Doernberg. Steva, a video analysis tool used at the professional level to measure sports performance, was part of the Stack Sports portfolio of products.

The transaction reinforces PlayMetrics’ strategic focus on unifying youth sports operations management into one modern platform. With thousands of clubs, leagues, tournaments, and governing bodies already relying on PlayMetrics, the company is accelerating its roadmap to become one of the most comprehensive and connected systems in youth sports.

“The sale of Steva is part of our strategy to concentrate our resources where we can deliver the most value,” said Mike Doernberg, CEO of PlayMetrics. “Our vision is clear – to provide the most comprehensive and integrated solution for youth sports operations management. Every decision we make, including this one, is about aligning our talent and technology to deliver greater clarity, efficiency, and innovation to youth sports organizations and the communities they serve.”

“We are excited to have acquired the Steva platform,” said Scott Secord, Managing Partner of Cardinal Sports Capital. “Having operated the business in the past, we have a strong understanding of the market and look forward to advancing the technology and driving its growth into the future.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About PlayMetrics

PlayMetrics, the most user-friendly and intuitive Operating System in youth sports, is purpose-built to simplify the unique complexities of running a club, league, tournament, or governing body. Trusted by forward-thinking leaders across a variety of sports, PlayMetrics empowers directors, coaches, administrators, and player families to modernize their daily operations with unified financial, operational, coaching, and communication tools. Learn more at https://home.playmetrics.com/ .

About Cardinal Sports Capital

Founded in 2020, Cardinal Sports Capital is a financing advisory firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The firm provides financial services including private equity financing, merger, and acquisition, debt and restructuring, as well as marketing services advising companies on market segments, brand positioning, strategic partnerships, and more. Visit https://cardinalsportscapital.com/ .

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital ( www.gencap.com ) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high-quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $50 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, software, healthcare, and industrials industries.

Contact Information

