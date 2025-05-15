Telomir Pharmaceuticals Adds Telomir-Ag2 as a Novel Drug Candidate to Pipeline Following Breakthrough Efficacy Against MARSA and Drug-Resistant Infections, Targeting a $30B+ Antimicrobial Market Opportunity

Antimicrobial resistance is recognized as one of the top global public health threats, and Telomir-Ag2 strengthens Telomir’s pipeline with a differentiated candidate designed to address this urgent and expanding crisis

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO), or Telomir, a leader in age-reversal science, today announced the identification of Telomir-Ag2 as a novel drug candidate for the treatment of bacterial infections, including those caused by drug-resistant pathogens. This follows Telomir’s recent breakthrough in stabilizing Silver(II) in a biologically compatible form using its proprietary Telomir-1 platform.

Telomir-Ag2 is a stabilized Silver(II) complex that demonstrated broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity in preclinical studies, including against methicillin- and aminoglycoside-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MARSA), one of the most challenging pathogens in clinical settings.

“In the lab, Silver(II) has always shown remarkable antimicrobial potential, but it was considered too unstable for real-world use,” said Erez Aminov, CEO and Chairman of Telomir. “With Telomir-Ag2, we’ve taken that potential and made it practical. What we now have is a novel, biologically viable Silver(II) compound with broad-spectrum antibacterial activity – including against resistant strains. This creates the potential for a meaningful opportunity in areas where few effective solutions exist. We believe Telomir-Ag2 has the potential to not only address a critical unmet need in healthcare but also create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders.”

Study Results

In Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) testing, Telomir-Ag2 demonstrated potent antibacterial activity against Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterococcus faecalis, Staphylococcus aureus, and MARSA. The compound also outperformed its Silver(I) counterpart, Telomir-Ag1, confirming the enhanced oxidative capacity and broader antimicrobial profile of Silver(II).

“This is the first time we’ve seen a Silver(II) complex stabilized in a biologically friendly form while maintaining broad spectrum antimicrobial power,” said Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at Telomir. “We’re now looking at a completely new tool in the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.”

The Urgency Behind MARSA and Burn Wound Infections

MARSA is a drug-resistant variant of Staphylococcus aureus responsible for serious infections in hospitals and intensive care settings. In the United States, MRSA alone causes over 323,000 hospitalizations and more than 10,000 deaths annually, according to the CDC. Globally, resistant Staphylococcus aureus strains are estimated to contribute to over 100,000 deaths each year.

Burn patients represent one of the highest-risk groups for these infections due to the loss of the skin’s protective barrier. Infections in burn wounds are a major source of complications, delayed recovery, and mortality. While silver-based topical creams like silver sulfadiazine are commonly used, they present several limitations – including potential cytotoxicity to fibroblasts and keratinocytes and reduced efficacy over time due to rapid ion release.

Telomir-Ag2 was designed to potentially overcome these challenges. By stabilizing Silver(II) through Telomir-1’s proprietary chelation platform, the compound may enable more controlled silver release and sustained antimicrobial coverage. Telomir-Ag2 also contains no sulfa-based compounds, which are associated with allergic and cytotoxic reactions in some conventional silver formulations. Early findings suggest Silver(II) may support wound healing processes, making Telomir-Ag2 a compelling candidate for use in high-risk wounds, including burns and surgical sites.

A New Class of Antimicrobials

While most traditional antibiotics act on a single bacterial pathway, silver ions operate through multiple mechanisms simultaneously damaging membranes, binding to proteins and DNA, and generating reactive oxygen species (ROS). Silver(II), due to its high oxidative potential, is particularly effective, but has historically been too unstable for medical use. Telomir’s potential ability to stabilize and deliver Silver(II) in a biologically compatible and effective form represents a significant step forward in antimicrobial innovation.

“To our knowledge, Telomir-Ag2 is the first Silver(II) complex to move from theoretical promise to real therapeutic viability,” said Dr. Alex Weisman, Scientific Chemical Advisor at Telomir. “This could pave the way for a new generation of broad-spectrum, resistance-resilient antimicrobials.”

Market Opportunity

Telomir-Ag2 targets two rapidly growing segments within the healthcare market. The global silver wound dressings market is projected to grow from $1.03 billion in 2024 to $1.36 billion by 2030. Meanwhile, the antimicrobial coatings market is expected to increase from $11.65 billion in 2024 to $33.7 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% (Source: Verified Market Research, 2024).

Strategic Value Potential

The identification of Telomir-Ag2 adds a distinct and differentiated asset to Telomir’s pipeline. The compound’s broad-spectrum activity, including efficacy against drug-resistant strains such as MARSA, positions it as a potential therapeutic solution in high-need settings including hospitals, burn centers, and surgical care.

Antimicrobial resistance has been formally recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the top ten global public health threats facing humanity. According to WHO, drug-resistant infections could lead to 10 million deaths annually by 2050 without new solutions (WHO Fact Sheet, 2023).

As Telomir-Ag2 progresses through development, Telomir believes it may provide strategic value through potential clinical utility, future partnerships, and the opportunity to address a high-priority medical challenge. Its advancement may contribute to long-term shareholder value and broaden Telomir’s impact beyond age-related indications.

Next Steps

With preclinical efficacy confirmed, Telomir plans to move Telomir-Ag2 into formulation development, IND-enabling studies, and regulatory engagement. Telomir also plans to explore potential partnerships in the areas of wound care, infectious disease, and medical devices.

“This is just the beginning,” added Dr. Angel. “Silver(II) has always been the missing piece in advanced antimicrobial science. With Telomir-Ag2, we’re closer than ever to making it part of modern medicine.”

