Luvu Brands Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results and Strategic Growth Initiatives
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer lifestyle brands, today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ended March 31, 2025.
Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025:
-
Net revenue declined 1% to $5.85 million, reflecting softened consumer sentiment.
-
Gross profit totaled $1.60 million, down $36,000 year-over-year, with a gross margin of 27% compared to 28% in the prior year.
-
Net loss of $88,000 represented a 6% improvement over the previous year’s loss.
-
Adjusted EBITDA of $116,000 declined by $35,000 compared to the prior year.
Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025:
-
Net revenue held steady at $18.79 million versus $18.84 million a year ago.
-
Gross profit improved to $5.1 million, with an emphasis on cost efficiencies and sourcing improvements.
-
Net loss narrowed to $105,000, a significant 45% reduction compared to a loss of $191,000 last year.
-
Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $514,000, reflecting continued operational enhancements.
During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Luvu Brands navigated a dynamic economic landscape marked by fluctuating consumer demand and evolving import tariffs. While these external pressures impacted wholesale sales, the company continues to refine its strategies to enhance operational efficiency and drive long-term growth.
A key component of Luvu Brands’ adaptability has been its focus on supply chain optimization and cost management, particularly in response to shifting import tariffs. The company has actively improved its sourcing of raw materials, leveraging relationships with vendors to reduce costs and enhance production margins. However, ongoing tariff fluctuations have created challenges in maintaining predictable pricing and securing cost-effective materials.
To mitigate these effects, Luvu Brands has diversified its supplier base, exploring alternative sourcing strategies both domestically and internationally. By identifying lower cost vendors, the company has been able to reduce reliance on tariff impacted imports. Additionally, tighter control over production expenses has helped offset revenue fluctuations, ensuring that profitability remains a core priority.
Luvu Brands continues to closely monitor trade policies, adjusting procurement strategies as needed to maintain efficiency and stability in its supply chain. By remaining agile and proactive, the company is positioning itself to minimize financial disruptions while sustaining growth in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.
Luvu Brands also made targeted investments in automation and technology to enhance productivity, reduce fulfillment costs, and streamline distribution processes. These investments, along with operational refinements, position the company to navigate shifting market conditions with greater agility.
The company’s marketing strategy has also evolved, with a sharper focus on high-ROI channels. By eliminating unprofitable pay-per-click campaigns and shifting resources to platforms with stronger conversion rates, Luvu Brands has improved its marketing efficiency. At the same time, the company continues to innovate its product offerings, introducing fresh designs that align with consumer preferences and strengthen brand appeal.
Additionally, facility and equipment maintenance costs-previously a minor expense-increased in Q3 as the company invested in infrastructure improvements to support future growth. These investments ensure that Luvu Brands can maintain high production standards while expanding its distribution capabilities.
Louis Friedman, CEO of Luvu Brands, expressed confidence in the company’s ability to adapt and drive long-term growth. “As market conditions evolve, we are proactively adjusting our pricing strategies while remaining committed to increasing profitability and shareholder value,” Friedman stated. “With our diverse marketing channels and strong domestic manufacturing capabilities, Luvu Brands is well-positioned for continued expansion.”
Looking forward, the company will prioritize strategic investments aimed at accelerating profitable growth, enhancing distribution networks, and improving operational efficiency. “Our focus remains on pursuing strategic investments, implementing new systems, and integrating advanced automation,” Friedman added. “These initiatives are critical to our long-term success and will further strengthen our competitive position in the market.”
As Luvu Brands continues to drive innovation, the company remains committed to expanding its reach and delivering sustainable value to shareholders.
Additional Information:
Please see www.luvubrands.com for updated events, press, and new product releases. If you would like to speak with us directly, please email chris.knauf@luvubrands.com with your preferred day and time.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company’s products in the market; the Company’s success in obtaining new customers; the Company’s success in product development; the Company’s ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company’s success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements related to new products, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.
*Use of Non-GAAP Measures – Adjusted EBITDA
Luvu Brands management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company’s GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. While Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance in accordance with GAAP, management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company’s operating results. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA income represents net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation expense.
About Luvu Brands
Luvu Brands, Inc. is an Atlanta, Georgia based designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands, including:
|
■
|
JAXX-a diverse range of convertible daybeds, headboard panels, outdoor soft seating and bean bags made from repurposed polyurethane foam trim.
|
■
|
AVANA-products for yoga exercise, sleep comfort and inclined bed therapy.
|
■
|
LIBERATOR-transformable chaises and specially designed pillows and props for enhancing sexual performance.
|
■
|
FOAMLABS-private label Jaxx products and contract manufacturing for hospitality, school, furniture, mass market, and beyond.
The Company’s brand sites include www.liberator.com, www.jaxxbeanbags.com, www.avanacomfort.com, plus other global e-commerce sites.
For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.
Company Contact:
Luvu Brands, Inc.
Christopher Knauf
Chief Financial Officer
770-246-6426
Chris.knauf@LuvuBrands.com
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
Net Sales
|
$
|
5,846
|
$
|
5,923
|
$
|
18,787
|
$
|
18,835
|
Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation expense presented below)
|
4,243
|
4,284
|
13,687
|
13,795
|
Gross profit
|
1,603
|
1,639
|
5,100
|
5,039
|
Operating expenses:
|
Advertising and promotion
|
240
|
244
|
718
|
785
|
Other selling and marketing
|
430
|
463
|
1,281
|
1,334
|
General and administrative
|
827
|
789
|
2,610
|
2,452
|
Depreciation
|
107
|
104
|
324
|
307
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,604
|
1,600
|
4,933
|
4,878
|
Operating income
|
(1
|
)
|
39
|
167
|
162
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest expense and financing costs
|
(87
|
)
|
(133
|
)
|
(272
|
)
|
(322
|
)
|
Total other income (expense)
|
(87
|
)
|
(133
|
)
|
(272
|
)
|
(322
|
)
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
(88
|
)
|
(94
|
)
|
(105
|
)
|
(160
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(31
|
)
|
Net Income/(loss)
|
$
|
(88
|
)
|
$
|
(94
|
)
|
$
|
(105
|
)
|
$
|
(191
|
)
|
|
Net loss per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0
|
)
|
$
|
(0
|
)
|
$
|
(0
|
)
|
$
|
(0
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0
|
)
|
$
|
(0
|
)
|
$
|
(0
|
)
|
$
|
(0
|
)
|
Shares used in calculation of net income per share:
|
Basic
|
76,834,057
|
76,547,672
|
76,834,057
|
76,547,672
|
Diluted
|
76,834,057
|
76,547,672
|
76,834,057
|
76,547,672
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
June 30,
|
|
(unaudited)
|
2024
|
Assets:
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,110
|
$
|
1,028
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and allowance for discounts and returns of $10 on March 31, 2025 and $11 on June 30, 2024
|
1,420
|
1,061
|
Inventories, net of allowance for inventory reserve of $165 on December 31, 2024 and $214 on June 30, 2024
|
3,457
|
3,287
|
Other current assets
|
137
|
141
|
Total current assets
|
6,124
|
5,517
|
|
Equipment, property and leasehold improvements, net
|
1,573
|
1,870
|
Finance lease assets
|
104
|
103
|
Operating lease assets
|
1,179
|
1,545
|
Other assets
|
96
|
96
|
Total assets
|
$
|
9,076
|
$
|
9,131
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
1,811
|
$
|
1,502
|
Current debt
|
1,744
|
1,639
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
694
|
508
|
Operating lease liability
|
614
|
528
|
Total current liabilities
|
4,863
|
4,177
|
|
Noncurrent liabilities:
|
Deferred Tax Liability
|
119
|
119
|
Long-term debt
|
665
|
854
|
Long-term operating lease liability
|
677
|
1,151
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
1,461
|
2,124
|
Total liabilities
|
6,324
|
6,301
|
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 13)
|
–
|
–
|
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):
|
Preferred stock, 5,700,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value none issued and outstanding
|
–
|
–
|
Series A Convertible Preferred stock, 4,300,000 shares authorized $0.0001 par value, 4,300,000 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $1,000 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024
|
–
|
–
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized, 76,834,057 and 76,547,672 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively
|
766
|
765
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
6,279
|
6,253
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(4,293
|
)
|
(4,188
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
2,752
|
2,830
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
9,076
|
$
|
9,131
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
(in thousands)
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net income
|
$
|
(104
|
)
|
$
|
(190
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
324
|
307
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
27
|
10
|
Loss on sale of fixed asset
|
7
|
–
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(359
|
)
|
(247
|
)
|
Inventory
|
(170
|
)
|
733
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
3
|
(18
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
312
|
(474
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and interest
|
186
|
217
|
Operating lease liability
|
(388
|
)
|
(299
|
)
|
Amortization of operating lease asset
|
366
|
294
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
203
|
$
|
333
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Investment in equipment, software, and leasehold improvements
|
$
|
(34
|
)
|
$
|
(52
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$
|
(34
|
)
|
$
|
(52
|
)
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Borrowing (repayment) under revolving line of credit
|
$
|
(82
|
)
|
$
|
64
|
Repayment of unsecured line of credit
|
54
|
(10
|
)
|
Proceeds from unsecured notes payable
|
241
|
200
|
Repayment of unsecured notes payable
|
–
|
(200
|
)
|
Payments on equipment notes
|
(282
|
)
|
(292
|
)
|
Principal payments on capital leases
|
(17
|
)
|
(12
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
$
|
(87
|
)
|
$
|
(250
|
)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
82
|
31
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
$
|
1,028
|
$
|
1,041
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
1,110
|
$
|
1,072
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|
Cash paid during the year for:
|
Interest
|
$
|
218
|
$
|
275
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA income for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
(in thousands)
|
(in thousands)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(88
|
)
|
$
|
(94
|
)
|
$
|
(105
|
)
|
$
|
(191
|
)
|
Plus interest expense, financing costs and income tax
|
88
|
135
|
269
|
357
|
Plus depreciation and amortization expense
|
107
|
104
|
324
|
307
|
Plus stock-based compensation expense
|
9
|
6
|
26
|
11
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
116
|
$
|
151
|
$
|
514
|
$
|
484
SOURCE: Luvu Brands, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire