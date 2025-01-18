Television Market to Grow by USD 73.1 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Innovation and Product Premiumization, AI-Powered Market Evolution – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report on how AI is driving market transformation – The global television market size is estimated to grow by USD 73.1 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.2% during the forecast period. Product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of 8K UHD televisions. However, lack of 4K content poses a challenge. Key market players include Apple Inc., Changhong, Elitelux Australia, Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Konka Group Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Micromax Informatics Ltd., MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Industries Holdings Co. Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp., and Xiaomi Inc..

Television Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 – 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 73.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, South Korea, India, Germany, UK, Japan, Canada, France, and Italy Key companies profiled Apple Inc., Changhong, Elitelux Australia, Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Konka Group Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Micromax Informatics Ltd., MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Industries Holdings Co. Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp., and Xiaomi Inc.

Market Driver

The Pay TV market is thriving with Valuation reaching new heights. Cable TV and Direct-to-Home continue to dominate, but Fiber optic services are gaining ground. Consumer appetite for High-definition content and Smart TV capabilities fuels growth. Over-the-top platforms offer UHD services, challenging traditional Pay TV models. Content security systems ensure viewer preferences are met. Residential sectors, especially housing units, are prime targets. Spotv and TVaaS models offer Postpaid and Prepaid services. Commercial sectors also invest, with potential in territories like Asia and Africa. Technological segments include cable, satellite, and Internet Protocol. The Pay TV industry evolves with Television offering improved Visual image and Sound transmission system on Screens. Entertainment and Data programs are key Product types. Smart TVs, Digital television, and Internet-connected devices are consumer electronics trends. LCD, LED, OLED screens enhance the viewing experience. Consumers seek technologies like Ultra-high-definition, UHD content, and Gaming console compatibility. Eco-friendly, Home office, and OLED displays are future market landscapes. The Pay TV ecosystem includes traditional cable and satellite, premium content, and territorial offerings.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018, the next generation of Ultra High Definition (UHD) televisions with 8K resolution was unveiled. This new resolution standard boasts a higher pixel count, with approximately 8,000 horizontal pixels, quadrupling the resolution of 4K. The demand for high-resolution display devices and enhanced content creation is driving the growth of 8K televisions. Although major vendors like LG, Samsung, and Sony have introduced 8K television series, these are currently not available for consumers. The 8K televisions showcased at CES were proof-of-concepts, signaling the potential of this advanced technology.

Market Challenges

The adoption of Ultra High Definition (UHD) televisions is hindered by the limited availability of 4K content. This issue is compounded by the proprietary nature of 4K media, making access to 4K videos a challenge for consumers. Over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Sky, BT, Amazon, and Netflix are working to address this by adding 4K content to their offerings. However, access to these premium 4K videos comes at an additional cost. The primary challenges with 4K and 8K resolutions are the inadequate in-home capabilities and content distribution. Many UHD device owners lack access to 4K content as broadcasters have yet to produce it.

Segment Overview

This television market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology

1.1 UHD

1.2 HD

Display Size

2.1 Upto 43 inches

2.2 55-64 inches

2.3 48-50 inches

2.4 Greater than 65 inches

Geography

3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

Type

1.1 UHD- UHD televisions, also known as 4K televisions, feature a screen resolution of 3,840 pixels x 2,160 lines, offering an image dimension of 8.3 megapixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The popularity of 4K televisions is due to their high resolution, with most demand coming from developing countries, particularly China. The average television size has grown from 40 inches to 55 inches, with larger 65-inch UHD televisions gaining popularity in countries like the US and Australia. The UHD television market is projected to double by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the 8K UHD resolution television market is set for significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-resolution television sets and enhanced content creation. With a resolution of 7,680 pixels horizontally and a total image dimension of 4,320 pixels, 8K offers over sixteen times the resolution of 1,080 pixels full HD. The global 8K UHD resolution market will be driven by advancements in technology.

Research Analysis

The Pay TV market continues to evolve, with various technological segments including Cable TV, Direct-to-Home, and Fiber optic services capturing the consumer appetite. Valuation of the market is driven by the demand for high-definition content and the integration of Over-the-top platforms. Smart TV capabilities, Ultra-High-Definition services, and Premium content are key features fueling growth. Technologies, such as Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, are also gaining traction. Eco-friendly initiatives, Home Office integration, and advanced display technologies like OLED, Bezel-less, Frameless, Curved, and Foldable displays are adding value to the market. The market spans various territories and caters to both the Residential and Commercial sectors. UHD content, territories, and technological segments continue to shape the Pay TV landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Pay TV market encompasses various segments, including Cable TV, Direct-to-Home, and Fiber optic services. The valuation of this industry continues to grow, fueled by the consumer appetite for high-definition content and smart TV capabilities. Over-the-top platforms have disrupted traditional Pay TV models, offering flexible subscription plans and UHD content. Content security systems ensure protection of premium content in these territories. The residential sector, with its housing units, is a significant market for Pay TV. Viewer preferences drive acquisitions of TV as a Service (TVaaS) models, postpaid and prepaid services. Commercial sectors also contribute to the ecosystem, with potential investors seeking future market landscapes. Technological segments, such as cable, satellite, and internet protocol, compete in the Pay TV industry. The evolution of consumer electronics, including visual image improvements and sound transmission systems, enhances the viewing experience. Smart TVs, digital television, and internet-connected screens offer data programs, gaming, and console compatibility. Eco-friendly designs, technologies, and innovative displays, like OLED, bezel-less, frameless, curved, and foldable, add to the appeal of TVs as art. The Pay TV industry’s future lies in content integration, disposable incomes, and emerging economies.

