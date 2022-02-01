Telestream Introduces Software-Only Version of Lightspeed Live Capture

Expands professional-grade live capture capability to more workflows

Nevada City, California, March 20, 2023 – At NAB 2023, on booth W1501, Telestream®, the global leader in workflow automation, media processing, video quality monitoring, and test and synchronization solutions for the production and distribution of video, will now offer its industry-leading Lightspeed Live Capture™ multichannel video capture and processing solution as software-only. The software-only version will bring professional-grade live capture capabilities and formats to more workflows, both broadcast and non-broadcast.

“Telestream customers can now deploy a complete software-only Lightspeed Live Capture solution anywhere they want; whether that’s on Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture servers, their own servers or in a virtualized environment in the cloud,” said Telestream Senior Director of Product Management Owen Walker. “It’s the same software in a flexible form with a lower cost of entry.”

This software version of Lightspeed Live Capture supports IP formats including transport streams, SRT, NDI, and RTMP. Additionally, due to its deep integration with Telestream Vantage™ workflow automation, it provides unparalleled depth in capture and media processing.

Update to the Live Schedule app for Lightspeed Live Capture

Telestream also announced an update to the Live Schedule browser-based application for scheduling Live Capture event recordings. The app enables events to be added to the schedule manually or through a robust API, and it has been updated with enhanced router control features. Lightspeed Live Capture can also capture media right into GLIM, which enables users to easily capture and quickly make available content for secondary uses and additional monetization. GLIM is the Telestream software for remote viewing and sub-clipping over standard internet connections.

Telestream will demonstrate Lightspeed Live Capture at NAB, booth W1501, where visitors will see the company’s solutions for content creation and production and for distribution and monetization. The software-only version of Lightspeed Live Capture is planned for worldwide availability in Spring 2023.

For more information about Telestream’s NAB 2023 showcase please visit: https://www.telestream.net/company/events/nab/NAB-2023.htm



