Telestream Acquires ContentAgent

Nevada City, California, March 31, 2021 — Telestream®, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital and a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced the acquisition of ContentAgent from Vecima Networks. ContentAgent is an application used around the world by top tier broadcasters, production companies and post houses to streamline content creation workflows. ContentAgent was built to automate common tasks such as camera card ingest for editorial teams and creating file-based deliverables such as broadcast masters and viewing copies.

“ContentAgent has done very well in the production and post production markets and we intend to bolster continued development and utilize its strengths as we continue to expand into additional markets including creative agencies and corporate enterprises,” commented Dan Castles, CEO of Telestream.

“We are very excited to be joining the Telestream family and are looking forward to seeing ContentAgent contribute to Telestream’s continued growth,” said Owen Walker, Director, ContentAgent.

With its intuitive graphic user interface, ContentAgent streamlines media ingest making it easier to transition from field production to the post production process. It brings extensive media processing efficiencies to anyone developing content for new media platforms and enterprise communications.

The ContentAgent team, based primarily in the UK, will be fully integrated into the Telestream family. Existing customers can expect to see additional resources being deployed to support ContentAgent around the world.

About Telestream

For over 20 years, Telestream® has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration; live capture, streaming, production, video quality assurance, archive and content management; and video and audio test solutions that make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Telestream solutions are available on premises or in the cloud as well as in hybrid combinations. Telestream is privately held with corporate headquarters located in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

About Genstar

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $19 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial, and software industries.

