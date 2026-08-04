HM Exploration Drills 18.45 Metres of 1.14% Cu, 2.42 % Zn, 16.74 g/t Ag and 0.32 g/t Au in Upper Lens; 5.42m of 1.99% Cu, 1.66% Zn, 15.39g/t Ag and 0.8g/t Au in Lower lens at Lewis Pilley’s

HM Exploration Corp. (“HM Exploration“, “HM” or the “Company“) (CSE:HM)(FSE:X5H)(OTCQB:HMEXF) is pleased to announce the remaining assay results from the Company’s Phase One drilling program (the “Program“) at its Lewis Pilley’s Project (the “Project“) in Newfoundland, Canada. Assay results in this release cover drill holes eight (8) to twelve (12).

“The remaining Phase One assay results demonstrate consistent polymetallic grades across meaningful widths,” said Nick Rodway, CEO of HM Exploration. “Both the upper and lower lenses continue to demonstrate continuity and remain open for expansion. Individual sample intervals in the upper lens returned grades of up to 8.14% copper and 27.3% zinc, while the lower lens returned up to 149 g/t silver and 10.23 g/t gold. The fact that we’re getting these grades means there’s a bigger system capable of producing exceptional grade somewhere nearby. Our goal is to follow these clues back to where all that metal originated, which could be the high-grade core of the system. These results are not just about what we have now, but about where we’re heading next. We look forward to completing the planned EM surveys, which will help refine targets for Phase Two drilling.”

Highlights:

Upper lens extended to 145 metres; lower lens extended to 40 metres.

PI-26-008*

Upper Lens

18.45m of 1.14 % Cu, 2.42 % Zn, 16.74 g/t Ag, and 0.32 g/t Au (7.55 – 26m) Including 2.25 % Cu, 2.27 % Pb, 27.3 % Zn, 102 g/t Ag, and 2.42 g/t Au over 0.71m (18.92 – 19.63m) Including 4.74 % Cu, 2.54 % Zn, 36.94 g/t Ag, and 0.53 g/t Au over 1.95m (23.4 – 25.35m) And including 7.87 % Cu, 2.99 % Zn, 83 g/t Ag, and 0.95 g/t Au over 0.50m (23.4 – 23.9m) And including 8.14 % Cu, 3.82 % Zn, 38.8 g/t Ag, and 0.7 g/t Au over 0.57m (24.3 – 24.87m)



Lower Lens

6.32m of 0.91 % Cu, 2.37 % Zn, 29.3 g/t Ag, and 1.63 g/t Au (163.45 – 169.77m) Including 1.06 % Cu, 2.06 % Pb, 4.72 % Zn, 71.27 g/t Ag, and 4.23 g/t Au over 2.21m (163.45 – 165.66m) And including 0.72 % Cu, 4.29 % Pb, 10.9 % Zn, 149 g/t Ag, and 10.23 g/t Au over 0.82m (163.45-164.27m) Including 2.44 % Cu, 2.85 % Zn, 17.49 g/t Ag, and 0.6 g/t Au over 1.22m (168.55 – 169.77m)



PI-26-009*

Upper Lens

7.57m of 1.95 % Cu, 2.89 % Zn, 17.1 g/t Ag, and 0.31 g/t Au (15.75 – 23.32m) Including 2.85 % Cu, 0.51 % Pb, 4.03 % Zn, 24.65 g/t Ag, and 0.43 g/t Au over 4.88m (17.12 – 22.00m)



Lower Lens

3.38m of 1.03 % Cu, 0.43 % Zn, 7.71 g/t Ag, 0.37 g/t Au (155.62 – 159.00m) Including 2.91 % Cu, 0.42 % Zn, 16.3 g/t Ag, and 0.8 g/t Au over 1.02m (156.64 – 157.66m)



PI-26-010*

Lower Lens

5.42m of 1.99 % Cu, 1.66 % Zn, 15.49 g/t Ag, 0.8 g/t Au (141.81 – 147.23m) Including 2.49 % Cu, 2.04 % Zn, 18.96 g/t Ag, and 0.99 g/t Au over 4.09m (141.81 – 145.90m) And including 4.90 % Cu, 1.11 % Zn, 18.60 g/t Ag, and 0.86 g/t Au over 0.90m (145.00 – 145.90m) 2.48m of 0.57 % Cu, 1.01 % Zn, 9.27 g/t Ag, 0.35 g/t Au (135.30 – 137.78m) Including 1.17 % Cu, 1.72 % Zn, 15.40 g/t Ag, and 0.51 g/t Au over 0.98m (136.80 – 137.78m) * All reported intervals represent drilled lengths. True widths of the mineralized intersections are currently unknown.

Optical and acoustic televiewer surveys were completed, with data currently being processed for delivery to the Company.

Downhole and ground EM surveys are mobilizing soon to support target refinement for 2026 Phase Two drilling, which will test potential extensions of the mineralized system.

The 2026 Phase One drilling Program was focused on evaluating the continuity of the mineralized system below known surface showings and along strike of the Clifford Jones (Bull Road) Zone (the “Zone“) to improve the Company’s understanding of the geological controls on mineralization (Figure 1).

Assay results from drill holes eight (8), nine (9), and ten (10) continue to show significant polymetallic mineralization in both the upper and lower sulphide lenses (Figure 2). The upper targeted copper-bearing debris flow is currently continuous over an approximate strike length of 145 metres, and the lower mineralized sulphide lens is currently continuous over an approximate strike length of 40 metres. Both mineralized horizons remain open along strike and down dip. While holes eleven (11) and twelve (12) did not intersect as notable mineralization, they have intersected disseminated mineralization straddling the continuation of the trend. These two drill holes, coupled with the upcoming EM surveys, will help provide the geological information required to determine where to drill next in Phase Two.

The mineralization from the upper zone is characterized by semi-massive to massive fragments of sulphide that have been fractured, transported, and chaotically mixed with varying types of volcanic rock. The fragments range from rounded to angular, possibly indicating multiple phases of transportation and reworking of these fragments through moderate to distal transport from the original deposition site.

The mineralization from the lower zone is characterized by more massive and coherent fragments of sulphide with less rounding and fracturing than observed in the upper zone. The relatively intact nature of these fragments provides evidence that the new lower mineralized sulphide lens may represent debris deposited closer to the original hydrothermal vent system.

Oblique views of drill holes seven (7), eight (8), nine (9), and ten (10) are presented in Figures 3 – 5 illustrating select corresponding drill core photos of the upper and lower mineralized lenses.

With all assay results now received from the Phase One drill program it appears that multiple stacked sulphide lenses are present within the Project’s Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (“VMS”) system (Figure 6). Geological interpretation is ongoing and will incorporate results from the recently completed televiewer survey once the processed data are received.

Significant assay results from holes eight (8) to twelve (12) are summarized in Table 1 and drill collar data can be found in Table 2.

Table 1: Significant assays from Phase One drilling Program at the Clifford Jones (Bull Road) Zone.

Clifford Jones (Bull Road) Zone – Significant Assays Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Pb % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t PI-26-008 7.55 26.00 18.45 1.14 0.34 2.42 16.74 0.32 Incl. 7.55 11.21 3.66 1.54 0.52 2.87 20.49 0.41 Incl. 16.26 17.19 0.93 2.57 1.50 5.84 63.40 0.84 Incl. 18.92 19.63 0.71 2.25 2.27 27.30 102.00 2.42 Incl. 23.40 25.35 1.95 4.74 0.27 2.54 36.94 0.53 Incl. 23.40 23.90 0.50 7.87 0.20 2.99 83.00 0.95 Incl. 24.30 24.87 0.57 8.14 0.40 3.82 38.80 0.70 And 149.96 152.05 2.09 0.37 0.16 0.42 3.72 0.15 And 163.45 169.77 6.32 0.91 0.79 2.37 29.30 1.63 Incl. 163.45 165.66 2.21 1.06 2.06 4.72 71.27 4.23 Incl. 163.45 164.27 0.82 0.72 4.29 10.90 149.00 10.23 Incl. 168.55 169.77 1.22 2.44 0.27 2.85 17.49 0.60 PI-26-009 15.75 23.32 7.57 1.95 0.38 2.89 17.10 0.31 Incl. 17.12 22.00 4.88 2.85 0.51 4.03 24.65 0.43 And 155.62 159.00 3.38 1.03 0.07 0.43 7.71 0.37 Incl. 156.64 157.66 1.02 2.91 0.11 0.42 16.30 0.80 PI-26-010 10.00 12.55 2.55 0.22 0.11 0.36 3.31 0.08 PI-26-010 135.30 137.78 2.48 0.57 0.44 1.01 9.27 0.35 Incl. 136.80 137.78 0.98 1.17 0.12 1.72 15.40 0.51 And 141.81 147.23 5.42 1.99 0.21 1.66 15.49 0.80 Incl. 141.81 145.90 4.09 2.49 0.25 2.04 18.96 0.99 Incl. 145.00 145.90 0.90 4.90 0.09 1.11 18.60 0.86 PI-26-011 143.00 144.94 1.94 0.11 0.05 0.18 1.86 0.08 PI-26-012 22.32 22.63 0.31 0.28 0.19 0.86 5.60 0.05

* All reported intervals represent drilled lengths. True widths of the mineralized intersections are currently unknown.

Figure 1: Plan map of 2026 diamond drilling at the Clifford Jones (Bull Road) Zone. The upper lens (UL) and lower lens (LL) mineralization remains open along strike and at depth. The upper lens mineralization has been confirmed over a strike length of approximately 145 m and the lower lens over an approximate strike length of 40 m. “Including” assay values not represented by colour-scale on figure.

Figure 2: North-looking perspective of the 2026 Phase One drilling completed at the Clifford Jones (Bull Road) Zone. “Including” assay values not represented by colour-scale on figure.

Figure 3: Oblique view of drill holes PI-26-007, 008, 009, and 010 (looking 035 azimuth) showing select significant mineralized intercepts with corresponding drill-core photos. Assay values correspond with intercepts from drill hole PI-26-008.

Figure 4: Oblique view of drill holes PI-26-007, 008, 009, and 010 (looking 035 azimuth) showing select significant mineralized intercepts with corresponding drill-core photos. Assay values correspond with intercepts from drill hole PI-26-009.

Figure 5: Oblique view of drill holes PI-26-007, 008, 009, and 010 (looking 035 azimuth) showing select significant mineralized intercepts with corresponding drill-core photos. Assay values correspond with intercepts from drill hole PI-26-010.

Figure 6: Conceptual model of VMS mineralization and the locations of where various types of mineralization may be located within the system. Mineralization intersected at the Clifford Jones (Bull Road) Zone appears to be transported from source; The Lower Lens is interpreted to lie upslope, and potentially closer to the source than the Upper Lens. This is based on the greater size and angularity of mineralized clasts observed in drill core (Modified after Thurlow, 2010).

Table 2: 2026 drill collar data; Coordinates reported in NAD83 /UTM Zone 21N.

Hole ID East North Azi Dip Depth (m) Assay Status PI-26-001 593296 5485437 255 -45 187.00 Past Release PI-26-002 593269 5485422 75 -45 199.00 Past Release PI-26-003 593269 5485422 75 -65 199.00 Past Release PI-26-004 593269 5485422 90 -45 151.00 Past Release PI-26-005 593281 5485460 255 -45 352.00 Past Release PI-26-006 593281 5485460 255 -65 133.00 Past Release PI-26-007 593264 5485472 255 -45 191.27 Past Release PI-26-008 593264 5485472 255 -60 220.00 This Release PI-26-009 593243 5485492 260 -45 341.60 This Release PI-26-010 593243 5485492 260 -60 259.00 This Release PI-26-011 593213 5485522 260 -50 253.00 This Release PI-26-012 593213 5485522 235 -45 262.00 This Release

Geology & Mineralization

The Project is located within the Notre Dame Subzone of the Dunnage Tectonostratigraphic Zone. Of note, most of the Project is underlain by Ordovician submarine volcanic rocks of the Roberts Arm Group which is regionally identified as part of a mature arc sequence referred to as the Buchans-Roberts Arm Belt that also hosts the historic Buchans mine (after Dunning et al., 1987). Mineralization occurs as lower grade (Spencer’s Dock); medium grade (Old Mines); and high grade (3B-Zone/Clifford Jones) deposits that are of both sub-seafloor replacement and exhalative varieties. The deposits are often flanked by extensive chlorite, sericite, silica, K-feldspar and epidote alteration often observed in bimodal-felsic VMS systems. The Spencer’s Dock area displays sericite/silica alteration that generally increases in intensity near mineralized zones, while the 3B/Old Mine areas display sericite/silica alteration that is abundant but less widespread and is more intense when proximal to mineralized zones (after Kerr, 1996).

VMS deposits are a globally significant source of copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold. The Project’s geology shares key characteristics with known VMS districts in Newfoundland, including the past producing Buchans, Ming and Rambler Mines, supporting the exploration potential of the Project.

About Lewis Pilley’s Project

The Project is road accessible and situated approximately twenty-five (25) km east of the town of Springdale, approximately fifty-five (55) km southeast of Firefly Metals’ Green Bay Project and approximately one hundred fifty (150) km from the Pine Cove Mill and Port by way of major roads (Figure 7).

The Project has a long history of mining and exploration dating back to the late 1800s when the Pilley’s Island Pyrite Company Ltd. produced approximately 450,000 tonnes of massive pyritic ore from the Pilley’s Island Mine-Old Mines (after Kerr, 1996).

The Project hosts a cluster of VMS systems and prospects with demonstrated high-grade Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag+/-Au intersections. Mineralization is typical bimodal-felsic VMS, with both massive sulphide and sulphide-clast breccias (Thurlow, 1996). The geological setting is directly analogous to the Buchans camp (Thurlow, 1996), and the presence of sulphide-clast breccias is a strong vector toward proximal massive sulphide lenses.

Most of the historic showings that fall within the extents of the Project have not seen systematic exploration. Many of the historic drill holes were shallow and drilled in a vertical orientation limiting the geological knowledge of the extents of the underlying lithology and mineralization. Work is being planned to validate historic assay results as well as collect new data from the 3B-Zone, Clifford Jones (Bull Road) Extension, Bouzanne Shaft, Henderson, Mansfield and Pilley’s Cove Showings.

Figure 7: Regional map of Newfoundland displaying the location of the Project as well as other significant mineral exploration and mining projects in Newfoundland – Canada.

Sampling, Preparation & QA/QC

Drill collar locations were determined from hand-held GPS (NAD83-Zone 21N) and the drill rig was aligned using a Reflex TN-14 Gyrocompass alignment tool. All samples are given a unique sample ID and number and shipped directly to Eastern Analytical Ltd. (403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL), a commercial laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and completely independent of the Company. Analytical methods include ICP-OES (34 element) with four-acid digestion, Au Fire Assay (30g) with AA finish, and Ore Grade Assay (multi-acid digestion) with AA finish. The Company inserts standard, blank, and duplicate samples as part of its standard QA/QC procedures.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence No. 46541) (Permit to Practice No. 1000359) is CEO and Director of the Company, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has supervised the preparation of, and verified and approved the technical content in this news release. Verification included review of drill logs, sample tags, chain of custody procedures and analytical protocols. No limitations were noted during the verification process.

References

Dunning, G.R., Kean, B.F., Thurlow, J.G and Swinden, H.S. (1987): Geochronology of the Buchans, Roberts Arm and Victoria Lake Groups and Mansfield Cove Complex, Newfoundland. Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences, Volume 24, pages 1175-1184.

Kerr, A. (1996) New perspectives on the stratigraphy, volcanology, and structure of the island-arc volcanic rocks in the Ordovician Roberts Arm Group, Notre Dame Bay. In Current Research, Newfoundland Department of Natural Resources, Geological Survey, Report 96-1, pages 283-310.

Thurlow, J.G (1996): Geology of a newly discovered cluster of blind massive sulphide deposits, Pilley’s Island, central Newfoundland. In Current Research, Newfoundland Department of Natural Resources, Geological Survey, Report 96-1, pages 181- 189.

Thurlow, J.G (2010): Great Mining Camps of Canada 3., The History and Geology of the Buchans Mine, Newfoundland and Labrador

About HM Exploration Corp.

The Company is currently advancing its Lewis Pilley’s Project located in Newfoundland. The Project encompasses a land area of ~60.25 km² and hosts a cluster of volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) systems and the historic Pilley’s Island Mine (~450,000 tonnes of ore produced in the late 1800s). Historic drilling at the 3B-Zone returned significant intersections, including 16.77m of 1.84% Cu and 3.05m of 5.03% Zn with 1.02 g/t Au (Au Pell, 1989). The geological setting is directly analogous to the prolific Buchans camp, with multiple underexplored showings and strong potential for new discoveries.

In addition, the Company holds 100% interest in the Devil’s Den Project, an exploration-stage project consisting of two contiguous mineral licences encompassing ~3,200 hectares located west of Port Alberni, Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Exploration work completed in 2022 established four geochemical grids to identify possible buried mineralization, uncovering multiple high-grade occurrences including copper values up to 4.68% at surface (Devil’s Den NI 43-101, Nov 2022). Phase One exploration completed in 2025 included high-resolution UAV magnetic surveying and a lithogeochemical program, which identified new structural targets and zones of elevated copper, zinc, and nickel geochemistry. The project hosts multiple historical adits with high-grade surface occurrences that remain undrilled. HM believes a lack of adequate modern exploration has left significant discovery potential.

HM Exploration is committed to applying modern exploration techniques across its projects to unlock value in historically underexplored Canadian mining districts.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

HM EXPLORATION CORP.

“Nicholas Rodway”

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

info@hmexploration.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of HM, future growth potential for HM and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; HM’s ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential, the presence of VMS systems within the Project and the likelihood of a future discovery; the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; the expected benefits of completing the Program; the current and future results of the Program; and further exploration work on the Project or other projects in the future. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold and other metals; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: HM Exploration

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire