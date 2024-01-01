TEKVOX Drop-in Product Lines Easier Than Ever To Navigate with Website Refresh

TEKVOX has refreshed its website with new, easy to navigate pages highlighting its signature drop-in product lines tailored for an array of markets and applications.

“The redesign will make it easier to browse TEKVOX’s Scholaris, Concurro and Etalto product lines so prospective customers can find the best solution that meets their needs,” says TEKVOX Vice President of Sales Joshua Joseph. “The website presents all the information they need to know in a clean, simplified layout that showcases systems in each product line. It couldn’t be easier to find the right TEKVOX solution.”

The TEKVOX Scholaris product line is designed to provide classroom AV that users can count on. From small labs to sprawling lecture halls, Scholaris delivers reliable classroom AV that works right out of the box – its proven software has been battle-tested in thousands of classrooms and it ships pre-built, ready to plug-and-play.

Scholaris options include Series Z, the compact Entry-Level Managed Solution perfect for small labs and classrooms up to 400 square feet; Series 100, the budget-friendly Standard Classroom Workhorse for full-featured classrooms up to 1,000 square feet; and Series 200, offering Advanced Classroom Flexibility that supports up to four displays and four discrete mics with private-in-room AV LAN for enhanced security.

For customers with even greater academic needs, Series 300 is the ultimate large-venue solution for teaching theaters and auditoriums while Series 400 is designed for flipped classrooms and collaborative learning spaces with pods; it includes work tables and shared 4K displays and multiview capabilities.

The TEKVOX Concurro product line elevates the meeting experience without complications. From quick huddles to boardroom strategy sessions, Concurro offers instant connection and effortless collaboration so teams can focus on ideas, not interfaces. Concurro’s complete, integrated solutions ship pre-figured and factory-tested and install in a fraction of the time of other systems on the market.

Streamlined Series Z is the huddle space solution for collaboration nooks and flex spaces. It’s ideal for brainstorming areas, libraries and team pods. Series 100 offers a compact conferencing system designed for small to medium-size meeting rooms with elegant under-table connectivity and local-only or cloud-connected options.

In addition, Series 200 provides a sophisticated solution with a simple interface for extended conference tables and complex setups. Series 300 is the perfect executive-level choice for boardrooms and showcase spaces where performance cannot be compromised.

TEKVOX Etalto believes that complex environments deserve simple solutions. It’s specialized AV that fits unique spaces, such as council chambers and courtrooms, commercial conference centers, E-Sports and entertainment venues, and emergency operating centers. Etalto strategically integrates existing designs, software and components where possible to provide specialized functionality without the costs and risks of custom development.

“The redesigned TEKVOX website enables prospective customers to quickly home in on the product line and systems tailored to best deliver what they need,” concludes Joseph. “It’s AV technology shopping made easy and great with budget forecasting !”