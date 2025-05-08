EAW Partners With David Budge and Blue5 Technology as Independent Sales Representative for Europe

FRANKLIN, MA, MAY 8, 2025 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®), a leading innovator of professional loudspeaker systems and technologies, announces the appointment of industry veteran David Budge and Blue5 Technology as an independent sales rep for Europe. In this role, Budge and Blue5 will work with EAW’s sales team to support existing partners in Europe as well as identify and bring on new partners in countries that do not currently have local EAW representation.

“EAW is excited to welcome David Budge and Blue5 to the team,” says TJ Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works. “With specialties in sales, channel and relationship management in the EMEA region, we look forward to his expertise in developing business and solidifying customer relationships across Europe.”

Budge serves as Managing Director at Blue5 Technology where he has been since 2020. Headquartered just outside of London, England, Blue5 Technology offers manufacturers services of an EMEA office without physically establishing one. The company offers sales, marketing and go-to-market planning with regular reporting.

Budge has also held previous roles as Export Sales Manager, Africa, at Bose Professional and Director of International Sales, EMEA, at Harman International. “There are a lot of challenging yet exciting opportunities ahead for EAW across Europe,” says Budge. “I plan to build on the solid groundwork laid by the team by continuing to grow business in all vertical markets through forging relationships with distributors and their key clients.”