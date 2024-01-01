TEKVOX Debuts UltraCam, First-Ever, Feature-Rich 4K HDBT PTZ Camera

TEKVOX is pleased to introduce UltraCam, a 4K HDBaseT PTZ auto-tracking camera whose rich feature set has never been offered before in a single camera.

This new camera consolidates all power, control and AV connections across a single CAT cable connection up to 328 feet (100m) for easy installation. The included receiver powers the camera and provides HDMI, USB 3.0, LAN, RS232, IR, and Audio In & Out connections at the receiver for efficient system integration. Control is via LAN, RS23 or the included IR remote.

“No 4K camera on the market combines these features and sells for a less than current HD cameras,” says Joshua Joseph, Vice President of Sales at TEKVOX. “Those looking to add more features to the cameras in their AV set ups will get more bang for their buck with Ultracam.”

UltraCam is ideal for any use-case requiring a high-quality camera, including corporate, educational and government installations. Existing systems featuring PTZ cameras will see across-the-board upgrades with the acquisition of Ultracam – a full-featured solution for every situation.

Exceptional image quality is achieved with 4Kx30Hz video resolution and 12x optical zoom, the latter without any loss of resolution. PTZ movement is smooth and quiet. Auto tracking is available for speakers up to 25 feet away; advanced ISP algorithm and sophisticated facial recognition provide precise auto tracking without requiring any setup. The first-ever combination of 4K resolution with auto tracking is a powerful upgrade no one can do without.

UltraCam has Line In and Mic Power ports for streamlining the integration of an external array microphone located near the camera and delivering higher-quality audio with less signal degradation than with long power and mic cable runs. There are 255 programmable presets for near-limitless camera customization.

“Until now, various features of UltraCam have been available in PTZ cameras, but no camera has combined them all in a powerful single unit,” Joseph concludes. “UltraCam packs the most in-demand features in the ultimate camera for any AV system.”

UltraCam is shipping now with a price of $1,195. For more information, visit out store or call 832.584.5888.