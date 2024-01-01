HealthStream Launches HealthStream Learning Experience™ (HLX) Application, Powering Extended Workforce Development Capabilities With an AI-First Approach

NASHVILLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading healthcare technology platform for workforce solutions, today announces the launch of the HealthStream Learning Experience™ (HLX), its groundbreaking learning experience application.





The HLX is designed as a modern, healthcare-specific application to offer the healthcare workforce personalized, self-directed, intelligent learning and development pathways, incorporating a wide range of learning modalities—all in an engaging and thoroughly modern user experience. With its innovative technologies, the HLX will make use of a wide variety of data to make smart recommendations of content and development pathways for each healthcare professional. The new application is integrated with HealthStream’s Learning Center® and will integrate with HealthStream’s Competency Suite™ to assess each individual’s unique skills and competencies and aid in identifying their career growth objectives and gaps.

Kevin O’Hara, Senior Vice President, Platform Solutions & Product Strategy, HealthStream, said, “We are excited to already have three large healthcare organizations that have chosen to make the HLX a centerpiece of their employee development experience: two as designated launch partners and each demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to developing their respective workforces. They understand that in order to achieve maximum engagement, it is beneficial to now provide employees with tools that are more like what they use in their personal lives. I believe the HLX is exactly the application that will take their employees’ learning experiences to the next level.”

For the thousands of hospitals and health systems currently using HealthStream’s Learning Center application, adding the HLX offers an ideal application to build even further on that success to achieve important strategic initiatives—like enhancing employee engagement, retention, growth and upskilling of its workforce, which are all supported in a myriad of ways with the HLX. For example, healthcare organizations may achieve faster workforce transitions by using the HLX as a key component of cross-training medical-surgical nurses to critical care nurses or any other such cross-training needs of its clinical workforce.

In developing the HealthStream Learning Experience (HLX), HealthStream utilized an AI-first approach, envisioning how each feature and function of the application could be improved and enabled by the latest AI technologies and tools. These AI tools are supported by large language models (LLMs) to both assist managers in creating highly engaging learning experiences and to connect learners with the most relevant experiences in the form of content collections and pathways. These recommendation models also incorporate each user’s personal portfolio of accomplishments, experiences, and interactions, aggregated and powered by the core of the HealthStream ecosystem, the Company’s hStream platform.

Inherent in the design of the HealthStream Learning Experience (HLX) is an expansion of the types of learning and development experiences available. For example, online blogs, articles, videos, social learning, virtual reality, podcasts, and other online sources may also be included alongside online courses and assignments, while still providing the review and curation tools necessary in the highly regulated healthcare environment. Today’s learners expect to be able to learn anywhere, learn just what they need, just the way they want it. The HLX is a powerful application that makes this possible for the healthcare workforce.

“Today’s healthcare workforce deserves a learning experience as dynamic as they are—and that is why we built the HealthStream Learning Experience,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “I believe the HLX represents a paradigm shift in how healthcare professionals can now acquire and share knowledge in engaging, immersive, and integrated ways. I’m pleased to see three progressive healthcare organizations using the HLX—and I look forward to engaging with additional healthcare organizations as we bring this innovative solution to the broader market.”

To learn more about the HealthStream Learning Experience (HLX) application, go HERE to read a recent interview of SVP Kevin O’Hara in “The Future of Healthcare Learning: Innovation and Interoperability.”

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is the healthcare industry’s largest ecosystem of platform-delivered workforce solutions that empowers healthcare professionals to do what they do best: deliver excellence in patient care. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact) that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been provided in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. HealthStream cautions that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including as the result of risks referenced in HealthStream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on February 26, 2024, and in HealthStream’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. HealthStream undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

