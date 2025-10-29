TEKVOX Combats High Cost of Tariffs with New Stateside A/V Value-Add Program

Despite the official spin put on high tariffs imposed by the US, tariffs are taxes on imports which are paid by US importers and frequently passed along to consumers. To combat tariffs, central Texas-based TEKVOX has commenced assembling, programming, testing and packaging A/V components for its own product line and as a service for other pro A/V manufacturers.

“Tariffs raise manufacturing costs across the board,” states Jim Reinhart, CEO of TEKVOX. “I don’t think we could design a product with all American-made components. So, to mitigate tariffs we are working with our Asian partners to bring more of the manufacturing value-add to the US. TEKVOX is already a manufacturer, so we can turn our manufacturing capacity to lower the tariff burden for our branded products and for other American pro A/V companies that don’t have the same internal capabilities.”

Reinhart stresses that tariffs have been damaging to every business this year. Fortunately, TEKVOX has been able to take a creative and collaborative approach with its Asian partners which enables TEKVOX to move more value-add to the US where teams assemble, program, test and package products, adding value outside the taxation.

“This new service benefits us and TEKVOX customers and will offer advantages to others in the industry as well,” says Reinhart. “Offering stateside A/V value-add is the way we can take action now with a common-sense solution to a complex international trade problem.”

For more information on how to benefit from TEKVOX’s A/V value-add services contact Jim Reinhart at 830-460-9099.